Moorcastle herd receives prestigious Holstein UK Master Breeder award

THE Graham family from the Moorcastle Herd in County Antrim received a Holstein UK Master Breeder Award at Balmoral Show.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious award, which recognises herds that excel in classification, production and longevity, was presented to William Robert, June and Bryan Graham, by the breed society’s then president Nick Helyer.

Based at Moorfields on the outskirts of Ballymena, the 65-cow herd has been pedigree since 1978. This accolade is testimony to three generations of the Graham family who have built the herd up over almost five decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A delighted Bryan Graham said: “We were surprised and honoured to be one of ten UK herds, and the only one in Northern Ireland, to be named as Master Breeder recipients this year.

The Graham family, Bryan, Willam Robert and June, from Ballymena, received their Master Breeder award from Nick, Helyer, past president, Holstein UK. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“For the last nine years we have used AI across the herd, alongside the Cow Manager herd health, fertility and activity monitor system; monthly milk recording carried out by Dale Farm; and twice annual herd classification with Holstein UK.

“Our aim is to breed functional cows, with a balance of type and production, as well as an emphasis on locomotion, rump width and good udder traits.”

Current AI sires used at Moorcastle include: Siemers Rengd Parfect, Duckett Hayk Hader, Siemers Avz Hanley, Delaberge Pepper and Siemers Wolf Hulu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of stock bulls and new cow families have been purchased at pedigree sales over the years.

Bryan recalls: “One of my first memories was the purchase of Ballybeeny Roland Baby EX92, from James Mathers in the early 1990s. She completed ten lactations and bred an EX92 100T daughter, and the EX94 100T granddaughter, Moorcastle Braxton Baby EX94, who is carrying her ninth calf, due this winter to Siemers Wolf Hulu.

“Shoremar Tonya was bought as a maiden heifer at the Canadian Invitational Sale in the late 1990s. She was a Ronnybrook Prelude daughter, backed by seven generations of VG and EX dams. Tonya matured into an EX92 cow, producing milk with up to five per cent butterfat and 3.7 per cent protein. We have sixteen generations of VG and EX Tonya’s milking in the herd.

“The Spearmint family was founded in the late 1990s, with the purchase of an embryo from Philip Arrell. Moorecastle Rubens Spearmint went on to score EX92 and produced 100T, with many of her progeny scoring VG and EX. This is probably one of our best uddered cow families, and with Rubens being a red carrier we were able to introduce some colour into the herd.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan continued: “The Roxy family hails from the purchase of Stardale Manat Roxy. This family has been very consistent, producing 14 generations of VG and EX functional females with strength and production. There are five generations of the Roxy family milking on-farm.

“Laurelhill Dictator Lou Ella was purchased in her third lactation at Brian Mawhinney’s dispersal sale. She has really left her mark in the herd, classifying EX94, yielding 128T of milk, and producing two stand-out EX93 daughters.

“One of our current herd favourites, Moorcastle Diamondback Lou Ella VG88 is a twelfth generation VG/EX, producing over 10,000 litres as a heifer at 4.27 per cent fat and 3.25 per cent protein.

“More recently, the Laurie Shiek’s and Maude’s joined the herd, with the purchase of animals bred in local herds Ballyginniff and Damm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been aspiring to establish the Apple family for a number of years, and had the opportunity to buy Slatabogie MS Appleranger at the Summer Sizzler Sale in 2023. She is backed by eight generations of VG and EX cows, and is a granddaughter of the world-famous KHW Regiment Apple EX96. Scored VG86, she produced a heifer by Luck-E Acetylene Red, and is due again this month to Siemers Wolf Hulu.”