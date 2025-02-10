More hours, more risk: UK farming’s mental health crisis deepens

Prince William chatting with young farmers

91% of all UK farmers rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden dangers facing farmers today, a recent study by the Farm Safety Foundation has revealed

The charity’s latest research also revealed that levels of mental wellbeing among young farmers have been steadily decreasing over the past four years.

44% of farmers between the ages of 41-60 yrs work more than 81 hours a week – which is longer than they did in 2023 - and longer working hours impacts on the farmers levels of mental wellbeing.

61% of farmers still say poor mental health can be seen as a weakness in these challenging times

The latest Office of National Statistics figures showed 44 suicides were registered in England & Wales among the farming and agricultural industry in 2022.

There is no doubt that 2024 was a challenging year for farming in the UK and, given the added stress farmers are currently experiencing, ensuring farmers and farm workers prioritise both their physical and mental wellbeing has never been more important.

A recent study by leading rural charity, Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), revealed that poor mental health among farmers and agricultural workers continues to be a major concern. In the sample of over 750 farmers, 9 out of 10 respondents (91%) agreed that poor mental health is the ‘biggest hidden problem’ facing the industry today.

The reality of a farmer’s life is that there are multiple reasons identified as contributing to poor mental health in the industry. The known pressures on farmers - including traditional farm stressors, contextual stressors and barriers to support, coupled with the impact of measures announced in the Autumn budget - are leading to increased levels of stress and uncertainty in the farming community.

Recent months have seen farmers travel from their fields to the front of the Houses of Parliament and supermarket car parks to show their frustration at the new wave of tax measures being introduced in April 2026. Measures that are increasing levels of uncertainty and anxiety and adding serious concerns about an uncertain future for the industry and food production in the country.

The charity’s research showed that, on average, farmers worked longer hours in 2024 than they did in 2023. The average number of hours a full-time worker in the UK works per week is 36.4 hours, however UK farmers work an average of 60 hours a week with an alarming 44% of those aged between 41 and 60 years working more than 81 hours a week.

1 in 3 farmers (33%) who work more than 9 hours a day admit to having had an accident or a near miss in the past 12 months demonstrating the link between long hours and working safely. When mental wellbeing is factored in, the evidence revealed that farmers with lower mental wellbeing scores were significantly more likely to admit to working unsafely and risk-taking, something that raises alarm bells with the Farm Safety Foundation, especially as their research shows that the levels of mental wellbeing in those working in the industry have been steadily deteriorating over the past four years.

In the industry with the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK, making sure farmers are prioritising their physical and mental wellbeing can be a matter of life or death. According to the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) 23 farm workers lost their lives in farm accidents in GB in 2023/2024. There were also 44 suicides registered in England and Wales among the farming and agricultural industry in 2022 (Office of National Statistics).

This week (10-14 February 2025), the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) will be running its eighth annual Mind Your Head campaign. The campaign will continue to raise awareness of the various challenges facing the UK’s farming industry, break down the stigma attached to poor mental health, and sow the seeds of wellbeing and resilience in the sector.

Stephanie observed: “Farming has always been one of the most demanding industries, but the added strain of long hours, rural isolation and financial insecurity is putting farmers at risk. For us to change the cultural reluctance to discuss mental health, we need to listen and learn what farmers are feeling, what their attitudes are and what they are doing to address it themselves."

To do this, the Farm Safety Foundation travelled to Carnoustie to launch ‘In Discussion With…’ a new series of roundtable events devised to learn more about the thoughts and feelings of various groups to both farming safely and looking after their mental wellbeing.

The event was the first of four roundtables planned across the UK in 2025 and gathered together some members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs to learn about the challenges of loneliness and rural isolation in advance of the Mind Your Head campaign.

The young farmers from the Angus area were, however, royally surprised when, during the discussions, His Royal Highness, The Duke of Rothesay popped in to join the conversation.

During his visit, His Royal Highness met with five members of local young farmers clubs and SAYFC National Chair Ally Brunton at the roundtable hosted by Stephanie Berkeley, Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation.

When Stephanie asked him why he was interested in what they were doing, he said: “I love the countryside and I love farming as well. And I am conscious that it’s an area that needs maybe a little bit of support and understanding that there is access and support out there for young farmers.”

He added: “Because I think in the farming world it’s maybe not talked about as much as in other sectors – and yet we know it exists.”

His Royal Highness then asked the young farmers what they do to look after their wellbeing…

William Grant (22) past chair of Strathmore JAC and from a family mixed arable and beef farm beside Auchterhouse commented: “It’s a constant cycle of work work work, but then if there’s a Young Farmers meeting you might just go to that.”

Vikki Johnston (25), who farms with her family on the Glamis Castle estate and also works on a farm near Forfar, added: “Hard work is kind of ingrained in you.”

Alistair McCarthy (22) originally from Caithness but now splitting his time between home and a livestock farm near Glamis highlighted: “It’s easy to be your own critic, but you need to look for the light ahead."

When asked what they would do if they noticed someone was struggling or if they were struggling themselves, Lois Scott (26) a Primary School teacher and member of Forfar JAC commented: “You sometimes don’t realise you need help until you’ve had it. Sometimes it takes someone saying to you ‘are you okay’? We (SAYFC) have the ‘Are Ewe OK?’ campaign and Yellow Wellies can give you a lot of help.”

The roundtable took place at East Scryne Fruit Farm run by James and Kate Porter, His Royal Highness was also shown some of the polytunnels damaged by the recent Storm Eowyn. Something that James pointed out was just one more thing adding stress and challenge to farming life but this was farming was all about. Starting again, constantly learning and staying optimistic.

As Ally Brunton, National Chair SAYFC and member of East Fife JAC put it: “If we weren’t all optimistic about the future in agriculture, we wouldn’t have a career in the industry.”

Stephanie reflected: “It was an absolute honour to have His Royal Highness join our roundtable. We are a small charity and have been running this campaign for eight years now so, to have such a high-profile guest interested in what we are doing gives the issue greater visibility.

“This week we will release two new hero films, our traditional launch day hero film and a second one – on Valentine’s Day - featuring some very familiar farming faces which will hopefully end the campaign on a positive note. After all, positivity is something I think we could all do with a bit more of at this time.”

For more information on the Mind Your Head campaign please visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow them on social media - @yellowwelliesUK on Facebook, Instagram and X using the hashtag #MindYourHead.