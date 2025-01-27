Morning Star Shines Light on Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Beef & Lamb Champions Night at the Morning Star in Belfast, which was hosted by siblings James and Peita McAlister, saw guests from across the province come together to enjoy a tantalising menu of award-winning local produce from the 2024 Championships.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RUAS Events & Digital Marketing Executive, Kendall Glenn caught up with Peita on Saturday night (January 25) to find out why they felt it was important to dedicate an evening to their purchases from the 2024 event.

Peita it’s fantastic to see such a great turnout here tonight at the Morning Star. Can you tell us a little more about what you purchased at the 2024 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night we were so lucky to secure a variety of award-winning cattle and 3 pairs of lambs to include:

Double-Cut Lamb Chop with Garlic, Caper & Mint Salsa Verde, Dauphinoise Potato

Reserve Best Butcher Pair exhibited by Andrew McCutcheon.

1st Place Dutch Spotted (36–42.5kg) exhibited by Chris Johnston.

1st Place Commercial Lambs (36–42.5kg) exhibited by Phil Higginson.

Ulster Housewife’s Champion exhibited by Sandra Cochrane.

Reserve Champion Aberdeen Angus exhibited by James Alexander.

1st Place Limousin Steer exhibited by Alan Veitch.

3rd Place Aberdeen Angus Heifer exhibited by Derek McCrea.

Why are events like the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships important to your restaurant?

Our ethos with our food is having it freshly sourced and grown locally wherever possible with an emphasis on championing the great produce and artisan foods from our wee country. Our family have been involved in beef farming for many generations and would have historically purchased at this sale every year so it’s especially important for us to get out and support the farmers of Ulster. It is also a great chance for us to speak and build relationships with potential new beef and lamb suppliers.

And why do you choose to feature so much local produce in your menu?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

48-Day Dry-Aged Steak, Café de Paris Butter, Hand-Cut Chips

We’ve been using local produce long before it became trendy. We choose to use local produce in our menu because it supports community farmers, ensures freshness and peak flavour in our dishes, and reduces the environmental impact of transportation.

Growing our own fruits, vegetables, and herbs allows us to have full control over quality and sustainability, while also providing a unique farm-to-table experience that celebrates the special seasonal flavours of our region. We change our menu seasonally to reflect what we can grow and what is in season during those months.

To find out more about last year’s event and view our Gallery, visit www.beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.