Mosside WI Annual General Meeting

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:06 GMT
Mosside WI held their Annual General Meeting in Toberdoney Church Hall on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024.

President Roberta Morrison welcomed everyone and invited Anne Kirkwood, former Federation Treasurer and Executive Member, to chair the meeting.

The Secretary’s report was presented by Edna Sharpe and the Treasurer’s report by Louise Wright. The committee for 2024-2025 was elected with Roberta re-elected President. Anne congratulated Mosside WI on an excellent year and expressed her good wishes to Roberta and her new committee.

Assisted by her three tellers, she judged the baking and craft competitions. She then presented a number of awards and trophies.

A delicious supper was served by Mandy Christie, Elaine McConaghie and Edna Sharpe.

President Roberta thanked Anne and the tellers for their assistance and words of encouragement. She reminded members of the next meeting to be held on Wednesday, 9th October 2024 and brought the meeting to a close.

At the next meeting members will learn about the great work of the Samaritans. Please do feel free to come along, especially if you would consider joining the WI but are unsure if it is for you. New members are always most welcome.

Anne Kirkwood and Eileen White

1. IMG_0956.JPG

Anne Kirkwood and Eileen White

Roberta Morrison and Anne Kirkwood

2. IMG_0954.JPG

Roberta Morrison and Anne Kirkwood

Lena McKeeman, Anne Kirkwood, Teresa Patton and Kathleen McConaghie

3. IMG_0957.JPG

Lena McKeeman, Anne Kirkwood, Teresa Patton and Kathleen McConaghie

Back Row: Kathleen McConaghie, Doreen Patton, Lorna Laverty, Lena McKeeman. Front Row Teresa Patton, Kathleen Taggart

4. IMG_0951.JPG

Back Row: Kathleen McConaghie, Doreen Patton, Lorna Laverty, Lena McKeeman. Front Row Teresa Patton, Kathleen Taggart

