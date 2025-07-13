Most grain produced in Northern Ireland this year will need treated prior to storage

Discussing the benefits of Grain pHro+, l to r: Paul Sloan of Tullyherron Farm Feeds and Aonhgus Giggins: Grain pHro+ consultant

Many agronomists are now forecasting that a significant proportion of the 2025 grain crop harvested in Northern Ireland will be treated on farm.

This trend reflects the almost perfect sowing conditions enjoyed by arable farmers last autumn and again in the spring of this year.

The end result was an opportunity to get additional areas of barley, wheat and oats planted out in a strategic manner.

Tullyherron Farm Feeds’ Paul Sloan takes up the story: “Many farmers will want to feed their own grain or local grown grain next winter. But they don’t have the drying systems to make this approach a feasible option.

“In these circumstances, treating grain with a product that works well under local conditions is the most feasible option.”

He added: “In these circumstances farmers will want to make best use of the grain that is available to them. So why not use a treatment system that also adds significantly to the nutritional value of all cereal crops?”

Grain pHro + has been designed specifically to preserve and add significant nutritional value to harvested grains, whole crop forages and straw.

What’s more, it has been used widely in Northern Ireland for the past number of years: it works!

The product comprises a unique mix of enzymes, oils and digestible fibres. Developed in Ireland, it is straightforward to use and meets the full criteria set by farmers wishing to feed treated grains with confidence.

“We are already receiving strong enquiries from farmers wanting to use the treatment system over the coming weeks,” confirmed Grain pHro + consultant Aonghus Giggins.

“The product is combined with feed grade urea at a mixing rate of 5kg of Grain pHro + to 15kg of feed grade urea per tonne of grain or wholecrop treated.

“The treatment system works to increase grain or wholecropH to values between 8.5 and 9.2 while, at the same time, enhancing the nutritional value of the diets offered to beef and dairy cattle.”

He added: “Driving all of this is the fact that the Grain pHro + treated feeds are alkaline in nature, which helps to prevent acidosis taking place in the rumen.

“Almost all of the grass silages and other preserved forages made in Northern Ireland are relatively acidic, thereby decreasing rumen pH values.

“As a result, animals are greatly disposed to acidosis, which will act to severely impact on performance, where beef and milk production are concerned.

“FeedingGrain pHro + treated cereals and wholecrops will act to reduce the rumen acid load, helping to prevent acidosis taking place.”

Mountnorris-based Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd has the Grain pHro + distribution rights for Northern Ireland.

Paul Sloan commented: “Grain pHro + breaks new ground, given that the product both preserves feeds and adds significantly to their nutritional value. ​

“The product can be applied to all grains, including maize, with moisture contents in the range 15% to 20%.”

Paul added: “Applying Grain pHro + is very straightforward. Grain to be treated can be easily mixed with Grain pHro+ and feed grade urea in a feeder wagon. The process only takes four minutes, after which the treated grain can be put in store under plastic for 14 days.

“After 14 days the treatment process is complete, after which the grain is ready for feeding.

“Alternatively, farmers can employ a contractor with a grain treatment system.”

He continued: “Grain pHro + can be fed to all ruminant animals. The alkaline nature of the product and its increased digestibility will allow for higher rates of quality, starch-based cereals to be fed while helping to improve rumen conditions.

“In addition, farmers’ requirement for purchased protein feeds can be greatly reduced as a result of treating their own grain.”

But grain isn’t the only source of ruminant nutrition produced when cereal crops are harvested.

Given the projected shortfall in forage availability next winter, the option of feeding straw will prove attractive to many farmers.

“And, here again, Grain pHro + has a key role to play. Treating straw with the product will increase forage protein values by up to 4.5%. Digestibility values are equally improved.”

Paul concluded: “Treated grain must be fed to stock as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Tullyherron Farm Feeds provides a bespoke service to all farmer-customers.

“This includes the production of rations to the highest specification, which is backed-up by an individual advisory service.”

“We undertake the regular analysis of silages throughout the feeding season and utilise the results obtained as the bedrock of the advice given to customers.”

For further information contact Paul Sloan on 07866 737300.