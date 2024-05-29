Leading the dairy line-up and also winning the Holstein and interbreed exhibitor-bred plaudits was the home-bred mature cow Mostragee Bomber Louise 3 VG89 SP. This six-year-old cow was sired by the home-bred Richmond FD El Bombero son, Mostragee Bomber ET PLI £335, and is out of Mostragee Mincio Louise. She is backed by six generations of dams from the home-bred Louise cow family.

The Henry family were delighted to win their first-ever Balmoral supreme title. The champion is one of 180 cows in the Stranocum-based herd, and won the honourable mention award at the RUAS Winter Fair in 2022. She produced her fourth calf in January and is yielding 64 litres daily on a three-times-a-day milking routine. Her third lactation yield was in excess of 12,000 litres of milk.

The Holstein classes at the four-day show were judged by Welsh breeder Wyn Jones from the Feithy Herd in Carmarthenshire. The task of selecting the interbreed dairy champion of champions was bestowed on Duncan Hunter from Hertfordshire.

Mr Hunter commented: "This is a tremendous Holstein cow and a very easy winner. She is so correct from every angle, and oozes style, balance and power.”

Claiming the reserve Holstein championship was Hallow Solomon Twizzle 2 EX94 exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones, who made the journey from Gorey in County Wexford.

Sired by Walnutlawn Solomon, this fifth calver is bred from Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 EX96, and is a full sister to the 2023 RUAS Winter Fair Holstein and interbreed champion, Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3.

The honourable mention award went to the junior three-year-old in-milk class winner Davlea Chief Wattle VG87 owned by George and Jason Booth - 2023 winners of Holstein NI’s premier herd award. Sired by Stantons Chief, this one is bred from the reserve UK Dairy Expo (2022) champion Davlea Sidekick Wattle EX92.

Bred by Max Davies, Holstein UK’s Premier Herd winner in 2021, Davlea Chief Wattle was purchased by the Booth family’s Beechview Herd for 11,000gns as an in-calf heifer.

The Paul family’s Slatabogie prefx had a clean-sweep in the junior championship. Their winner was the July 2023 born Slatabogie Apple Crush ET, an Oh River SYC Crushabull daughter bred from Kergo Ms Appleruz VG89.

Runner-up was Slatabogie Army Odette ET, a November 2022 heifer by Siemers Apples Army, out of the home-bred dam, Slatabogie Odette VG86.

The Holstein duo, Davlea Chief Wattle and Hallow Solomon Twizzle 2, claimed the reserve interbreed dairy pairs championship. They were joined by George and Jason Booth’s five-year-old cow Beechview Doorman Bridget EX93 SP to secure the reserve interbreed group award.

Results from the showring…

Specials

John Thompson and Sons Perpetual Challenge Trophy, for the supreme champion: Tommy and Mark Henry. Reserve: Hallow Holsteins.

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the champion: Tommy and Mark Henry.

RJ Cooper Memorial Trophy for the junior champion: Slatabogie Holsteins. Reserve: Slatabogie Holsteins.

Craigbet Rosan Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best mature cow: Tommy and Mark Henry. Reserve: Hallow Holsteins.

Barbican Crystal Award, for the best pair of exhibtior-bred animals: Hallow Holsteins.

Smyths Daleside Feeds Award, for the best udder: Tommy and Mark Henry.

Smyths Daleside Feeds Award, for the best exhibitor-bred animal: Tommy and Mark Henry.

Classes

Junior heifer, born between 001/5/23 and 31/10/23 – 1, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Apple Crush by Oh River Crushabull; 2, Gaston and John Wallace, Printshop Lambda Locket by Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, Noel and Daniel Willis, Conncorr McDonald Jodie Red by Aprilday McDonald P Red.

Intermediate heifer, born between 01/11/22 and 30/04/23 – 1, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Army Odette by Siemers Apples Army; 2, Noel and Daniel Willis, Conncorr Ranger Jodie Red 2 ET by 3Star Oh Ranger Red; 3, Stephen Watterson, Lisnamorrow Lambda Maude by Farnear Delta Lambda.

Senior heifer in-calf, born between 01/05/22 and31/10/22 – 1, Stephen Watterson, Slatabogie Ranger Ashlyn 2 by 3Star Oh Ranger Red; 2, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Barolo Jasmine by Claynook Barolo; 3, Gaston and John Wallace, Printshop Phara Judith 90 by Sandy Valley J Pharo.

Milking yearling, born between 01/05/22 and 31/07/22 – 1, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Haniko Madge by Siemers Lambda Haniko.

Junior 2yr-old heifer in-milk, born between 01/11/21 and 30/04/22 – 1, Joel and Clive Richardson, Annaghmore Sidekick U Twizzle by Walnutlawn Sidekick; 2, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Lambda Gold by Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Chief Bridget by Stantons Chief; 4, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Rager Fran by Ri-Val-Re Rager Red.

Senior 2yr-old heifer in-milk, born between 01/05/21 and 31/10/21 – 1, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Lambda Haniko Twizzle by Siemers Lambda Haniko.

Junior 3yr-old in-milk, born between 01/11/20 and 30/04/21 – 1, Gaston and Jason Booth, Davlea Chief Wattle by Stantons Chief; 2, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Pepper Froukje by Delaberge Pepper; 3, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Denver Twizzle by Denver.

Senior 3yr-old in-milk, born between 01/05/20 and 31/10/20 – 1, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Kandie Explosion Red by Cycle Mugucci Jordy Red; 2, Joel and Clive Richardson, Glasson Superb G Ruby by Glasson Superb.

4yr-old in-milk, born between 01/05/19 and 30/04/20 – 1, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Octane Twizzle by High Octane; 2, G and J Booth, Brookroad Satrin 185 by Claynook Country; 3, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Crushtime Tessa by Col DG Crushtime.

5yr-old in-milk, between 01/05/18 and 30/04/19 – 1, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Doorman Bridget by Val Bisson Doorman; 2, Joel and Clive Richardson, Annaghmore Fitz Atlee by Toc Farm Fitz; 3, George and Jason Booth, Blarney Caspers Polly by Claynook Casper.

Mature cow in-milk, born on or before 30/04/18 – 1, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Bomber Louise 3 by Mostragee Bomber; 2, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Solomon Twizzle 2 by Solomon.

Pair of females, property of exhibitor – 1, Hallow Holsteins; 2, George and Jason Booth; 3, Hallow Holsteins; 4, Tommy and Mark Henry.

