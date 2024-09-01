Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prices reached a ceiling of 16,000gns at the dispersal of John McKeen’s noted Movenis Limousin Herd.

The sale took place in Ballymena Mart, immediately after the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s 2nd Ladies in Red Show and Sale.

Auctioneer James Little said there was a fantastic trade for the Movenis offering, with eight lots changing hands to average £6,746 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first lot into the salering was the four-year-old cow Movenis Ravanelle. She attracted strong interest from ringside and online bidders, selling for 16,000gns to joint buyers Andrew Dougherty (Cranmore Herd) and Owen Crawford (Drumlins Herd), both based at Kircubbin in County Down.

Movenis Ravanelle topped John McKeen’s dispersal sale at 16,000gns. Her heifer calf, Movenis Ulea sold for 5,000gns. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Sired by the 10,000gns Haltcliffe Ben, her dam Movenis Mystic is a daughter of the 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin. She was sold in-calf to Ampertaine Abracadabra. Ravanelle has a NT821 and Q204X myostatin pairing.

Ravenelle’s first calf Movenis Ulea, born in December 2023 and sired by the 50,000gns Wilodge Cerebrus, attracted a bid of 5,000gns and joins the Castlevennon Herd owned by David Spiers, Katesbridge. She has F94L and Q204X genes.

The eight-year-old cow Movenis Magicienne and her February-born Graiggoch Rambo heifer calf, Movenis Valentine, sold for 7,000gns to Patrick McAreavey’s Ballinderry Herd near Lisburn. Movenis Magicienne was sired by Ampertaine Foreman, and is out of the imported French-bred dam Abracadabr. She has double F94L myostatin genes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick and Conor McDonald from the 10-cow Tullyglush Herd at Tyan, County Armagh, purchased the January 2022 heifer Movenis Treasure for 5,200gns. This one was sired by Ampertaine Elgin and is the third calf bred from Movenis Magicienne. Carrying double F94L genes, she is in-calf to Cloughhead Umpire.

Online bidder PJ McGrath from Rustyduff, County Wicklow, paid 5,000gns to secure the September 2021 born Movenis Serenade. Sired by Ampertaine Elgin, her dam is the Sympa daughter Glenrock Harmony. This one has a double F94L myostatin pairing, and is in-calf to Cloughhead Umpire.

Three grade one embryos from donor dam Glenrock Harmony sold at 700gns each to Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal Herd, Kilkeel. They are a mixed flush using Wilodge Vantastic and Ampertaine Gigolo.