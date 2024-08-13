Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catalogues are available for the dispersal of the Movenis Herd, property of John McKeen from Garvagh.

The auction takes place at Ballymena Mart on Saturday, 24th August, immediately after the NI Limousin Club’s Ladies in Red sale, commencing at 1.00pm.

The dispersal includes a cow with calf at foot, four in-calf heifers, three maiden heifers, 16 lots of embryos and three straws of Haltcliffe Ben semen – the proceeds of which will be donated to Cancer Research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2013, the Movenis Herd herd boasts two main cow families, Glenrock Juniper and Glenrock Diamante. Juniper bred two Nenuphar daughters, Hartlaw Blueberry and Hartlaw Bluebell who bred Movenis Mystic – dam of Movenis Ravanelle (lot 31) and Movenis Tiphaine (lot 37).

Movenis Ravanelle (Lot 31) sells at John McKeen’s dispersal at Ballymena Mart on 24th August. Picture: Alfie Shaw

The four-year-old Movenis Ravanelle is in-calf, due February 2025, to Ampertaine Abracadabra. Her December 2023 heifer calf Movenis Ulea ET (lot 32) by Wilodge Cerberus also sells.

Glenrock Harmony, a Sympa daughter out of Diamante, was purchased at the Glenrock sale in 2014. Diamante has been a consistent breeder of quality bulls and females. Glenrock Harmony’s daughter, Movenis Serenade ET (lot 34) by Ampertaine Elgin sells in-calf to Cloughhead Umpire (due Oct 2024).

The eight-year-old cow Movenis Magicienne (lot 33), by Ampertaine Foreman and the French-imported dam Abracadabr, will be sold with her February-born Graiggoch Rambo heifer at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of Magicienne’s daughters, Movenis Treasure (lot 35) and Movenis Utopia (lot 38) are also included in the sale.

The Herd is a member of a CHeCS approved herd health scheme for BVD and Johnes (level 1). All animals are eligible for immediate export to the UK, with the vendor willing to retain and test any lots purchased by ROI bidders.

Online bidding is available via Marteye.

Further details and catalogues from Ballymena Mart on 028 2563 3470.