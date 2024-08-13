Movenis Limousin dispersal includes females and embryos
and live on Freeview channel 276
The auction takes place at Ballymena Mart on Saturday, 24th August, immediately after the NI Limousin Club’s Ladies in Red sale, commencing at 1.00pm.
The dispersal includes a cow with calf at foot, four in-calf heifers, three maiden heifers, 16 lots of embryos and three straws of Haltcliffe Ben semen – the proceeds of which will be donated to Cancer Research.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Founded in 2013, the Movenis Herd herd boasts two main cow families, Glenrock Juniper and Glenrock Diamante. Juniper bred two Nenuphar daughters, Hartlaw Blueberry and Hartlaw Bluebell who bred Movenis Mystic – dam of Movenis Ravanelle (lot 31) and Movenis Tiphaine (lot 37).
The four-year-old Movenis Ravanelle is in-calf, due February 2025, to Ampertaine Abracadabra. Her December 2023 heifer calf Movenis Ulea ET (lot 32) by Wilodge Cerberus also sells.
Glenrock Harmony, a Sympa daughter out of Diamante, was purchased at the Glenrock sale in 2014. Diamante has been a consistent breeder of quality bulls and females. Glenrock Harmony’s daughter, Movenis Serenade ET (lot 34) by Ampertaine Elgin sells in-calf to Cloughhead Umpire (due Oct 2024).
The eight-year-old cow Movenis Magicienne (lot 33), by Ampertaine Foreman and the French-imported dam Abracadabr, will be sold with her February-born Graiggoch Rambo heifer at foot.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two of Magicienne’s daughters, Movenis Treasure (lot 35) and Movenis Utopia (lot 38) are also included in the sale.
The Herd is a member of a CHeCS approved herd health scheme for BVD and Johnes (level 1). All animals are eligible for immediate export to the UK, with the vendor willing to retain and test any lots purchased by ROI bidders.
Online bidding is available via Marteye.
Further details and catalogues from Ballymena Mart on 028 2563 3470.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.