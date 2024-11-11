Austin Logan, is a remarkable young entrepreneur from the scenic townland of Moyarget, near Ballycastle. At just nine years old, Austin has already created his own honey brand, Moyarget Pure Honey (MPH), supplying friends and family with his homemade honey from the hives of Irish Black Bees he tends himself.

Austin’s journey into beekeeping began with an extraordinary Christmas gift he received at the age of eight – a beehive filled with approximately 50,000 Irish Black Bees. His interest in bees was sparked after watching a documentary on beekeeping, inspiring him to approach his parents with a request for a hive. Despite having no family background in beekeeping, Austin was unwavering in his ambition. Supported by family and a local friend, he learned to care for his bees, monitoring them with regular health checks to ensure their wellbeing.

An environmental enthusiast at heart, Austin’s fascination with nature bloomed early. At just six, he asked for two apple trees for Christmas, which he promptly planted on the family farm. Now, he combines his love for nature with his beekeeping hobby, understanding the role his bees play in pollination and the broader ecosystem.

Austin’s small-batch honey, Moyarget Pure Honey, affectionately dubbed MPH, is already proving popular with family and friends. With his sights set on expansion, Austin dreams of one day obtaining the necessary licences to sell MPH to local shops, hotels, and other venues. It’s clear that beekeeping is just the beginning for this young entrepreneur, who hopes to continue developing projects that contribute positively to the environment. When asked about his future, Austin expressed a desire to work in a field that supports environmental health and sustainability.

His family and school community at Bush Valley Primary School, where he’s currently a Primary 6 student, couldn’t be prouder of his ambitions and achievements. His enthusiasm for learning about everything from grass growth to tree pollination reflects his deep commitment to understanding and improving the natural world around him.

As one of Ireland’s youngest beekeepers, Austin Logan is inspiring those around him with his dedication to the environment, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his unwavering curiosity. His honey venture is just the first step in a journey likely to leave a lasting impact on his community and beyond.

1 . AUSTIN LOGAN BEE 3.jpg Austin Logan a Primary 6 student from Moyarget, is one of Ireland’s youngest beekeepers Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . AUSTIN LOGAN BEE 2.jpg Austin Logan,is a remarkable young entrepreneur from the scenic townland of Moyarget, near Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

3 . AUSTIN LOGAN BEE 1.jpg Austin Logan,is a remarkable young entrepreneur from the scenic townland of Moyarget, near Ballycastle Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales