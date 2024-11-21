The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “I was honoured to address such a monumental and historic gathering, featuring generations of farming families from our unrivalled agri-food industry.

"From the outset it was clear that the province’s farmers have had a enough. The country is united in solidarity, passionate about its agricultural heritage and prepared to fight to defend a way of life that has been passed down through generations.

“Our strong message to Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves is No Farmers, No Food! The proposed changes in Agricultural Property Relief (APR) will decimate family farms, jeopardise food security and end future generation farming.”

Addressing the overwhelming crowd at Monday night’s meeting, the Upper Bann MP said: “I am the daughter of a farmer, the wife of a farmer and the mum of little boy who aspires to be a farmer … so I know the inheritance tax issue is simply the ‘final straw’. Right now, the industry is facing relentless challenges that are coming not only from the Labour Government in DEFRA but also more locally.

“Over the last 12 months farmers have been continually singled out for being the main pollutant of Lough Neagh, with little or no reference of the raw sewage from the defective infrastructure within its catchment area.

"Farmers are plagued with TB, losing herds of cattle with little hope of the main route cause of the problem being dealt with and the threat to reduce compensation to farmers under the guise of poor biosecurity is causing untold hardship.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “The refusal of any agricultural planning for sheds throughout Northern Ireland, even if it is resulting in environmental improvements, is slowing but surely strangling the sector.

“The uncertainty around how much funding is going to support active farmers is leading to increased concerns. I am not surprised that so many of you are at breaking point.

“We feed 10 million people with our world-class produce. Yet the Labour Party and others pedalling their woke agenda are prepared to import sub-standard produce which will undermine the very health of our nation because so many of our farms will be no more.”

Carla Lockhart MP stated: “The list of challenges goes on, yet the Labour government continues to play fast and loose with the lives and the livelihoods of UK famers.

“The family farm tax regime is the latest assault on farmers. It threatens to decimate our legacies that have been built with blood, sweat and sacrifice.

“The government’s spin and play on figures doesn’t cut it. The threshold is set at £1 million, but when you tot up your land, livestock and equipment many will have a £100, £200 or £300,000 tax bill to pass to your heirs. Who could withstand it with the average profit from a farm in NI estimated at £37,000, with many making considerably less. Families will face the heartbreak of selling land just to pay the government for the privilege of keeping some of what is already theirs.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: “Tonight we are not asking for handouts. We’re asking for a fair chance to keep our farms intact. We need policies that support, not hinder, the people who feed this nation.

“The DUP has been to the fore in Westminster, we have voted against it, spoken against it and are seeking to amend the forthcoming legislation. Last week I co-ordinated a joint, cross-party letter from all sitting MPs and Peers which is now in the Chancellors in-tray. Take heart, you have United politicians in NI - something few have ever achieved.”

The DUP’s Stormont agriculture team lead by Michelle McIlveen is pressing for action on TB and pushing back on unnecessary bureaucracy for farmers. The DUP supports the ringfencing the £357 million from Westminster to be paid directly to farmers.

Ms Lockhart and her DUP Westminster colleagues supported the UFU and farmers from Northern Ireland as they travelled to London to attend a mass lobby organised by the NFU.

The event was attended by thousands of farmers and landowners from across the United Kingdom, all urging the Prime Minster to do a U-turn on plans to axe historic APR on inheritance tax.

