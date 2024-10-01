“I was delighted to attend the 80th International Ploughing Championships. The two-day- event attracted competitors, judges and spectators from all over Ireland, and was a welcome boost for tourism and local economy.

“There was a great atmosphere and it was fantastic to meet competitors in the various conventional, reversible, classic and vintage classes. Tractors and ploughs were well turned out and the heavy horses looked very impressive, adding a nostalgic touch with their polished leather harnesses and shining brasses.”

Ms Lockhart is the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Spokesperson in Westminster. She praised the level of competition and high standards across all classes.

“Ploughing is an age-old tradition and an art which is essential for cultivating the soil to improve drainage and enhance farmland.

“I enjoyed watching the incredible precision and skill of the competitors who were working hard to showcase the various techniques and styles of ploughing. It was heartening to witness their dedication and camaraderie.

“Congratulations to fourteen-year-old Alexandra Hamilton from Tandragee, who was the youngest competitor and winner of a very worthy 2nd place in the hotly contested five- furrow class. It was also lovely to meet champion of-the field, Andrew Gill who comes from a family with generations of award-winning ploughmen.

“Congratulations to Andrew, and reversible competitor James Coulter, who qualified to represent Northern Ireland at the World Ploughing Championships in the Czech Republic in September 2025. I’ve no doubt they will do our wee country proud.”

The event was supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, represented by deputy Mayor Kyle Savage and Cllr Tim McClelland.

Ms Lockhart added: ”I’d like to take this opportunity to thank ABC Borough Council and the local companies and agri-food businesses who sponsored the 80 th International Ploughing Championships.

“Thanks also to the machinery dealers, trade stands and artisan food producers who contributed to the success of the event. Agriculture is the largest industry in Northern Ireland, and events such as this provide a vital shop-window for our thriving rural economy. It’s also a welcome opportunity for farmers to have a day off to socialise with family and friends.”

Cllr Tim McClelland, Carla Lockhart MP, Andrew Maybin and Simon Walsh, Faith Mission.

Cllr Tim McClelland, Carla Lockhart MP, Rodney Crawford and David Wallace, president, at the NIPA's 80th match near GIlford.

Carla Lockhart MP congratulates champion ploughman Andrew Gill, and his wife Ashleigh.