MP calls for funding for agricultural shows
The Upper Bann MP said: ”Regional shows make a valuable contribution in showcasing the excellent agri-food produce that Northern Ireland has to offer. Shows also boost the economy and provide tourism opportunities for rural communities.
“In recent years show organisers have found it difficult to operate, mainly due to cost of living and inflationary pressures. While I welcome the Minister’s NI Regional Food Programme, which provides funding to support agri-food promotion at local shows and exhibitions, I feel that more financial aid must be made available to safeguard their long- term future.”
Ms Lockhart continued: “Earlier this year Fermanagh County Show which is now in its 188th year announced that the event was unsustainable in its current format, mainly due to soaring overhead costs. Organising a large-community event is a mammoth task and involves risk assessments, training for volunteer stewards and adequate insurance cover. Show organisers are reporting that prices for service provision have escalated beyond expectations, up 35% in some areas.
“Minister Muir needs to throw our provincial shows a financial ‘life-line’, otherwise more will close their gates. Shows have also struggled post covid, as many of the farmers and volunteers now work part-time off farm and don’t have time to help organise their annual local show. “
Carla Lockhart added: "Two years ago, my DUP colleague and former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announced a £200,000 package of support for agricultural shows in Northern Ireland. The ‘bounce-back’ scheme recognised that rural shows were impacted during the covid pandemic, with all shows cancelled in 2020 and only a few taking place in 2021.
“Agricultural Shows boast an action-packed schedule which helps to promote and facilitate future economic growth for agri-food businesses. I am also urging the DAERA Minister and other Government departments to conduct an independent review of local agricultural shows, which will explore the potential for longer-term support and help them remain sustainable in the future.”