MP calls for increased biosecurity to reduce disease risk from illegal meat

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is continuing to call for the Labour government to step-up its frontline biosecurity efforts at all UK ports.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The national biosecurity threat from notifiable animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and African Swine Fever (ASF) remains significant.

“The government’s Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) is not fit for purpose and is severely undermining the UK agriculture industry, especially its livestock sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Numerous concerns were flagged in Westminster earlier this year, but unfortunately our country remains poorly protected by failing inspection and enforcement procedures.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“Illegal meat and food imports smuggled in luggage, or carefully concealed within commercial cargo, is slipping through the net undetected. This is hugely concerning, as many of these illicit products originate from EU regions affected by endemic animal diseases such as African Swine Fever.”

Ms Lockhart first raised her concerns in February, following reports that DAERA officials confiscated around 600 kilos of meat in a vehicle which had travelled from the EU, entered the UK and made its way to Stranraer before arriving off the ferry in Larne.

The MP said: ”It is unbelievable that the offending vehicle and its illegal contents evaded detection at several UK port checkpoints. Despite the alarm bells, months down the line and GB border security and biosecurity is still found wanting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The figures are stark, with almost 100 tonnes of illegal meat, destined for human consumption, seized during 868 separate searches at the port of Dover last year. In early December, more than six tonnes were confiscated within a 14-hour period; while 58 tonnes were detected within the first three months of 2025.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg! Due to a lack of resources and manpower, spot checks at Dover are operating at around 20% capacity, paving the way for criminals to exploit the regulations.”

Carla Lockhart added: “Earlier this year, five outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease were confirmed in Germany, Slovakia and Hungary; while African Swine fever has been detected in 17 EU countries this year.

“The facts are alarming. The government must to do everything possible to strengthen national resilience and mitigate the risks from devastating animal diseases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We certainly don’t want to revisit the shocking scenes caused by FMD in 2001. Those responsible for the illicit meat trade are not only profiteering, they are risking human health by transporting meat and offal in unhygienic conditions and non-refrigerated vehicles.

“I previously wrote to DEFRA requesting an urgent meeting to address my concerns.

“Unfortunately, Baroness Hayman of Ullock, Minister for Animal Welfare and Biosecurity, declined my invitation to meet. However, her written correspondence sought to reassure me that the government is not complacent on the issue of illegal meat smuggling.

“The Baroness outlined that £3.1m had been allocated to Dover PHA for 2025/26. Her letter states that the Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) provides a risk-based, proportionate and technologically enabled system to control the importation of commercial, declared SPS regulated goods into GB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lockhart added: “According to the Baroness, rules have been tightened on personal imports of pork, sheep, goat and dairy products from a number of countries. She also said that the Home Office, Food Standards Agency, Border Force, PHA and local authorities are working closely to address all the issues I raised.

“FMD and ASF are harrowing diseases, which in the event on an outbreak, would devastate livestock enterprises and, inflict severe economic consequences on the UK.”

The MP welcomed the recent, and timely, House of Lords amendment to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, relating to illegal meat and biosecurity. The amendment was tabled by Lord Rooker, a former DEFRA Minister and current chair of the Food Standards Agency, who sought to clarify that biosecurity is an element of border security, with illegal meat imports a key issue for the Border Security Commander.

Ms Lockhart added: “It is also interesting to learn that fellow MPs - members of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Food Security - paid a recent visit to Dover for an insight into the daily challenges facing officials as they battle to safeguard national security and prevent illegal meat imports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously there is a need for multi-agency co-operation, and more importantly, updated legislation and adequate government funding.”

Concluding, Carla Lockhart said: “During the NFU Conference in February, DEFRA secretary, Steve Reed, said the government was introducing tougher measures and planning to seize and crush vehicles owned by those smuggling illegal meat.

“I have written to Mr Reed asking for an update. It will be interesting to know how many vehicles have been seized and crushed in a bid to stamp-out this element of criminality,

“The illegal trafficking of livestock and food products must stop! The perpetrators are undermining our agri-food sector and jeopardising national food security.”