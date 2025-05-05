MP delivers ‘get water fit’ message

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart MP is reminding consumers and farmers to be more water efficient as we enter the summer months.

“Northern Ireland has been basking in the glorious sunshine this week, leading officials to remind us that we all need to reduce water waste, especially within our homes, gardens and on farms.

“During the summer months and the warmer weather there is an increased demand for water, especially for garden sprinkler systems, paddling pools and drinking troughs in fields.

“The website www.getwaterfit.com allows users to complete a simple online water audit to discover how much water they are using. Recognising the simple ways to save water will reduce usage, save money and protect the environment.”

Complete the Get Water Fit survey to receive free NI Water saving items, which include shower and toothy timers and small gel bags for use in the garden.

NI Water is also encouraging customers to sign up to a text alert service which will keep them informed about any issues impacting water supply in their surrounding area.

The Upper Bann MP added: “The website provides top tips to help us all become more aware and water efficient. Simple things like fixing leaking taps, or using a watering can instead of a garden hose, all help to conserve water.

“With the better weather, farmers are turning livestock out into the fields, prompting an increased demand for an outdoor water supply on farmland. Farmers and landowners are being advised to check their water meters as a way of detecting leaks that may have developed over the winter months.

“Farms represent more than 60% of NI Water’s non-domestic customer base. Farmers pay for water, so it is crucial to detect and repair leaks as quickly as possible. Figures released by NI Water suggest that a typical water trough leak can add £200 per week to a farm’s water bill. Leaks that aren’t detected and fixed can very quickly escalate into a large bill.

“Monitoring water meters regularly, installing stop values on pipework, and insulating pipes located within farm buildings, are all simple measures which can help to conserve water.”

Further advice is available from www.watersafe.org.uk or contact NI Water on 03457 440088.