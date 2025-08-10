MP discusses ‘all things farming’ at 105th Clogher Valley Show

Ms Lockhart joined thousands of visitors at the one-day show, held in the County Tyrone village of Augher.

“Traditionally, Clogher Show marks the end of the busy summer show season in Northern Ireland. This year’s event didn’t disappoint, attracting exhibitors, judges and spectators from throughout the UK and Ireland,” commented the MP.

“Shows are a fantastic shop window for the Northern Ireland agri-food sector, and a welcome boost for tourism and the local economy. There was something for everyone at Clogher Show, including an array of top-class pedigree and commercial livestock. It was really encouraging to see so many young and enthusiastic exhibitors competing in the cattle, sheep, goat and equine showrings.

“The floral art, home industries and school sections were equally impressive. I was also delighted to see artisan food producers from my Upper Bann constituency, promoting their products in the food marquee.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: "Clogher Show is one of the province’s largest one-day shows, and a highlight on the annual farming calendar. It’s busy schedule caters for all ages, providing a fantastic family-orientated day out for all members of the family.

“We all know that farming can be a lonely occupation. Events such as Clogher Show give farmers and their families a chance to take a day off and socialise with neighbours and friends.

“During the show I welcomed an opportunity to discuss ‘all things farming’ with farmers and a variety of rural businesses. I enjoy supporting shows, meeting people and hearing first-hand about the issues facing our rural communities on a daily basis.

“NAP, inheritance tax, bovine TB, farm safety and threats from imported foods and meat products, are causing anguish and have been the main topics for discussion at shows over the last number of months. The ongoing A5 road saga is also top of the agenda for those living in the Clogher Valley vicinity.”

Carla Lockhart MP pictured with Tom and Yvonne McBirnie; and Jim and Beth Harrison.

Carla Lockhart MP, and son Charlie, with dairy farmer Desi Reid, Drumbo; and John Shaw from Scotland.

Bank of Ireland's Andy Palmer and William Thompson, pictured at Clogher Show with Carla Lockhart MP