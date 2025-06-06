MP highlights bTB as animal health issue during Westminster debate

Carla Lockhart MP

Bovine TB continues to have a tight grip on cattle herds across Northern Ireland.

Speaking at this week’s Westminster Hall debate on Animal Welfare Standards in Farming, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart took the opportunity to highlight that bTB levels are at an all-time high and propelling out of control in ‘hot spot’ areas.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “Bovine TB across the UK is not only a farming issue, but a significant animal welfare problem and a financial crisis as well. Thousands of healthy cattle are being culled while wildlife remains trapped in a vicious cycle of infection. The cost to the public purse in Northern Ireland is now sitting at £60m per year.

“In England there has been a science led approach. The Northern Ireland agriculture Minister needs to engage with his counterpart and do exactly as has been done in England, with a wildlife intervention project that humanely culls infected badgers. This will improve animal health by safeguarding the destruction of (false positive) healthy cattle, and also protect our wildlife population.”

As a challenging zoonotic disease, bTB has devastating consequences for family farms and the agri-food industry. Ms Lockhart added: “For decades farmers have been crying out for new tactics in the fight against the disease.

“Enough is enough and something needs to change. Science-led and evidence-based solutions are available, but the TB Partnership Steering Group (TBPSG) and Minister Muir need to stop kicking the can down the road. The peer-reviewed facts are clear and must not be ignored any longer.

“Culling infected badgers is a thorny and unpopular topic, but it must be introduced soon, otherwise the optimistic goals outlined in the Blueprint for Bovine TB Eradication in NI will remain firmly out of reach.”