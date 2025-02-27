MP highlights Mission Farmstrong event at Hilltown Mart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is reminding farmers and their families that the final Mission Farmstrong event of 2025 takes place at Hilltown mart on Saturday, 1st March, commencing at 10.30am.

“This initiative aims to encourage farmers and those living in rural communities to consider their health and spiritual wellbeing. A number of events have taken place at livestock marts across Northern Ireland, but this final venue is the closest in proximity to my Upper Bann constituency.”

This year’s campaign in aid of Action Cancer, is supported by Rural Chaplaincy, Farm Families Health Checks, Health and Safety Executive NI, Rural Support, UFU and the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum.

“The Mission Farmstrong 2025 campaign was initiated by the Rev Kenny Hanna from the Rural Chaplaincy team.

DUP Upper Bann’s Carla Lockhart MP.

“Kenny and his team have already travelled to five marts in counties Londonderry, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Tyrone, in a New Holland tractor, kindly provided by Harry Burke and the team at Burkes of Cornascriebe near Portadown.

“They have also stopped off at eight primary schools along the way, helping to promote the message about positive health and wellbeing for all.”

During the event at Hilltown, farmers and their families can avail of free health checks courtesy of the Farm Families Health Check team.

Carla Lockhart MP added: "This event is a great platform for raising awareness of the numerous support services available, for both physical and mental health concerns.”