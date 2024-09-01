Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carla Lockhart MP is echoing calls made by DAERA and the UFU warning farmers to be cautious when sourcing new breeding stock for their livestock enterprises.

The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “DAERA has been warning herd and flock owners about the devastating impact of Bluetongue (BTV). For months veterinary officials have been indicating that there was a high probability of Bluetongue disease re-emerging in GB.

“Unfortunately, this week Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) has been confirmed in a single sheep on premises in Norfolk. DEFRA officials have introduced a 20km temporary control zone around the area, and surveillance has been stepped-up to determine if the devastating virus is circulating in England.”

The Upper Bann MP added: "This is very worrying news and I am urging farmers to exercise extreme caution and source livestock responsibly. The UK’s first case of Bluetongue was detected in November 2023, and as of May this year, 126 cases were confirmed on 73 premises in four English counties. Officials believe these animals were infected during the autumn months.

“DAERA has been committed to minimising the risk to Northern Ireland’s agricultural industry and as a result, all live animal movements from GB to NI have been suspended. I appreciate that this has inconvenienced herd owners, especially pedigree breeders, but as disease knows no boundaries, it is imperative we follow the necessary precautions in a bid to keep Bluetongue out of Northern Ireland.

“I met with chief vet Brian Dooher following his appointment earlier this year. He expressed his concerns about the severity of Bluetongue, especially as there is no approved vaccine for the serotype 3.

“Mr Dooher remains confident that a safe and effective vaccine offers the best long-term protection against Bluetongue (BTV-3). Prior to the election former DEFRA Minister Mark Spencer MP was monitoring vaccine data from EU countries and engaging with manufacturers on the development of an authorised vaccine. I am continuing to press the Government to urgently source and approve an effective vaccine.”

Ms Lockhart added:”DAERA officials have warned that windborne movement of infected midges, and the importation of animals from Bluetongue infected areas in Europe poses a very high risk to our industry.

“While our ports are firmly closed to animals born in GB, it is possible for farmers to import animals into Northern Ireland from disease-free zones in Europe. I understand that these animals can travel through Bluetongue-infected areas to reach their destination, but have to comply with a number of conditions and will be subject to rigorous post-import checks.

“We must do everything we can to keep Bluetongue out of Northern Ireland. I am asking livestock farmers to consider the risks before importing animals from mainland Europe. Their actions could put our agri-food industry in jeopardy and there is no compensation available for imported animals infected with Bluetongue.

NI’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said: “This confirmation in England is a stark reminder of the threat Bluetongue presents to Northern Ireland. Whilst this finding in Norfolk is disappointing it is not unexpected giving the rising level of disease across several countries in Europe. Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety however an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.

“I would like to remind all farmers of the importance of sourcing animals responsibly and ask that they maintain vigilance for signs of the disease reporting any suspicions to DAERA immediately.”