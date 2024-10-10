Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has repeated her calls for the Government to recognise the value of Northern Ireland agriculture, and provide a ring-fenced financial support package for farmers which extends beyond short-term budget cycles.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a Food Security debate in the House of Commons earlier this week, the DUP’s Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: ”I proudly voice my support for the 27,000 farming families across Northern Ireland who, day in and day out, work tirelessly to help feed our nation.

“I also stand for more than 100,000 people, directly and indirectly employed in the agri-food sector, and the 10 million people across the UK who consume Northern Ireland’s top-quality produce on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The DUP takes great pride in the fact that Northern Ireland sets a high bar for food quality, animal welfare and environmental standards. Our farms are committed to sustainable practices, ensuring that food is produced responsibly and with respect for our landscapes and ecosystems.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“Despite the efforts of those who unfairly criticise our farming community and treat them as scapegoats for climate change, our farmers should be seen as partners, not problems. They are already working with some of the most rigorous environmental regulations, and should be recognised for their role in meeting climate targets across the UK. Farmers are and always have been the best custodians of our land. They must be enshrined in UK policy, given a seat at the table in key discussions and supported financially, so that they can continue their vital work.”

Ms Lockhart voiced her frustrations at the ongoing impact of the Protocol and the flawed Windsor Framework deal. “Our agri-industry is subject to more than 120 EU laws over which we have no democratic say. The sector faces unnecessary trade barriers and supply chain issues that complicate the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“There is growing uncertainty over the availability of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland and this poses a grave threat to the agri-food sector and animal welfare. If a permanent solution is not reached now, Northern Ireland risks losing access to more than 1,700 vital veterinary products, which according to the British Veterinary Association is 51% of its current medicine portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That will have devastating consequences, not only for farmers, but for consumers and companion animals such as cats, dogs and horses. Without these essential vaccines and medicines, animal health and disease control will be severely compromised, leaving our agricultural sector exposed to significant risks. This is a 2024 problem, not a 2025 problem, and it needs fixed!"

Slamming the Government’s eleventh-hour U-turn on the UK-wide ‘not for EU’ labelling policy, Carla Lockhart MP added: “This clearly demonstrates no sign of a willingness to mitigate the Irish sea border—an outrageous move on the part of the Government, but not surprising given its continued bending to the EU and big business. This Government has demonstrated its complete disregard for Northern Ireland.

“Transport of second-hand farm machinery from GB to NI is also causing problems, mainly due to the need for a phytosanitary certificate, simply because there might be soil on the wheels. We also have ongoing issues around potatoes and plants coming from Scotland – the list goes on. These issues need to be resolved!”

Concluding, Ms Lockhart stressed that the farming community is dealing with the rising cost of living, increasing energy prices and volatile farmgate prices. “I call on the Government to ensure that funding for agriculture in Northern Ireland is adjusted in line with inflation, at around £389 million. Our farmers need certainty. The message is very clear - No Farmers, No Food! They need our support.”