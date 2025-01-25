MP outlines need for additional veterinary medicine courses in NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP has welcomed the Ulster University’s decision to introduce veterinary nursing degree courses at its Coleraine campus.

The new undergraduate degree courses will commence in September 2025.

Carla Lockhart MP said: “This is fantastic news for budding veterinary nurses and the veterinary profession in Northern Ireland. There has been a growing demand for skilled veterinary professionals across the province for a number of years.

“Agriculture is a key player in our economy and local veterinary practices have been struggling to recruit and retain qualified vets and nursing staff for a number of years. While I welcome a full-time BSc (Hons) degree in Veterinary Nursing and a part-time BSc (Hons) Animal Healthcare and Practice degree, I strongly believe there is an urgent need for veterinary medicine courses to be added to the prospectus.

“Northern Ireland is disadvantaged, as it’s the only region in the UK that doesn’t have its own indigenous veterinary education facility. Our industry depends heavily on graduates from the UK, Ireland and Europe."

Ms Lockhart added: “Having designated veterinary courses at the University of Ulster or Queen’s University, would help to ensure that homegrown and talented vets remain and work in Northern Ireland. A rising number of students are opting for careers in veterinary medicine, but unfortunately, the majority of local students who study outside Northern Ireland end up pursuing their careers elsewhere rather than returning home.

“The veterinary profession is an integral part of the agri-food industry, especially to maintain high standards animal health and welfare, conduct innovative research and oversee imports and exports.”

Former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots commissioned a report by the Strategic Investment Board (SIB) which confirmed that Northern Ireland does need to address concerns surrounding a shortage of vets.

The Upper Bann MP added: "Qualified vets are tapping into a growing trend for small animals and domestic pets, while others are specialising in equine medicine. As a result, the larger mixed practices find it challenging to recruit farm vets who have to work long, anti-social hours.

“The agriculture sector is heavily reliant on vets for routine on-farm work, TB testing and meat inspection in abattoirs. Securing the long-term supply of vets would bolster the agri-food industry and help to enhance economic growth.

“A new veterinary school located in Northern Ireland would encourage students to remain and study in Northern Ireland. It would help to attract students from farming and lower socio-economic backgrounds, and would certainly be a more cost-effective option, compared to the expense of living and studying elsewhere.