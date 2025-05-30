MP urges DAERA to stop flying solo and engage with industry over NAP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at the meeting at Greenmount

Farmers and industry stakeholders turned out in force at this week’s Nutrients Action Programme information event at the Greenmount campus in Antrim.

Among the thousand-strong audience, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in opposition to the draconian proposals, was Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

She commented: “Judging by the crowd, it’s clear that farmers say no to the fourth NAP review. It’s an absolute disgrace that the Minister is not here! Andrew Muir is the Stormont agriculture Minister, yet he is not willing to face farmers or listen to their concerns. His absence speaks volumes.

“These proposals will decimate the very cornerstone of our economy. The gross output from NI agriculture is worth £2.87 billion, but the Minister is on course to destroy it. Potentially, NAP will have a bigger impact on family farms than inheritance tax. The Minister risks leaving a trail of destruction as a lasting legacy of his term at the helm of DAERA.

“The message is clear - the proposals are unacceptable and unachievable. Tensions are running high, farmers are being pushed to the brink, and today’s meeting is a nail in the coffin for the NAP proposals.”

Referring to an industry letter published in the farming press, the DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “This letter is one of the most powerful documents that I have seen presented to a Minister during my career in politics.

“The letter clearly asks the question why an economic impact assessment has not been carried out on these proposals.

“There has been no prior consultation or engagement with the agri-food industry. Over 40 industry leaders have signed a letter to confirm they haven’t been consulted and they don’t support the NAP proposals. Their message is concise, the Minister must suspend the 2026 to 2029 NAP agenda.

“Minister Muir can disregard farmers at his peril, but he can’t deny that industry leaders and stakeholders have united to say ‘No’. DAERA can put a spin on it, but realistically NAP is about destocking. The targets are totally unworkable at farm level.”

The MP added: “I support farmers and I will continue to speak out against these proposals. Farmers work 365 days a year to put fully traceable and nutritious food on our tables, yet they have been crippled by bureaucracy and used as scapegoats for far too long. Enough is enough!

“The livelihoods of over 3,500 farm businesses are at stake, especially those in the dairy, pig and poultry sectors.”

Ms Lockhart’s message to the Minister is clear: “Step back and do the right thing. NI farmers work tirelessly to feed the nation, and are striving to sustain a family business for future generations.

“DAERA can look at figures all day long, but the civil servants need to get out on farm to witness the daily struggles. Farmers are custodians of the land and vital for thriving rural communities. They are not shying away from their environmental responsibilities. The general consensus is that NAP is disproportionate and severely out of touch with reality.

“I stand united with farmers and the wider agri-food supply chain as they call for a stop to the NAP consultation. It’s time to refocus and go back to the drawing board. The figures are questionable and we’ve heard very little in the way of credible answers today. DAERA needs to stop flying solo and learn to engage with stakeholders and farmers who are the experts on the ground.”