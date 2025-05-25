MP urges Minister to step back as wheels fall off NAP wagon

There has been unprecedented backlash in the wake of DAERA’s NAP proposals for 2026-2029, with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart describing the extension of the consultation period as a distraction.

She added: “Slowly but surely the wheels are falling off the wagon for Minister Muir’s Nutrients Action Programme. Farmers and industry stakeholders are up in arms over DAERA’s latest bombshell. The sooner the Minister steps back from this agenda, the better!

“The NAP document is deeply concerning, and if implemented, will have disastrous consequences more than 3,500 large farm holdings operating within the dairy, pig and poultry sectors. It will impact all farmers in some financial way because of the requirements it will place on them. Despite his claims, Minister Muir will definitely not be a friend to farmers in Northern Ireland if he proceeds with these proposals.”

The DUP’s agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson added: “Farmers have worked hard, investing in technology and following DAERA’s scientific advice for 20 years, in the hope of protecting the environment and improving water quality. The Minister and his team need to realise that evidence proves farmers have reduced phosphorus balance and improved water quality, while, increasing production on-farm and boosting the economy.

DUP Upper Bann’s Carla Lockhart MP.

“The latest plans, which feature 30 new measures, including strict phosphorus limits and top-heavy enforcement rules, are unacceptable and not practical at farm level.

“Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector is united in opposition to the NAP proposals. I stand shoulder to shoulder with the industry on this one, and my party will not be supporting the draconian proposals when they come before the Stormont Assembly.”

Ms Lockhart also slammed DAERA’s management of the online consultation process. Initially set to be completed within an eight week window, the industry consultation has been extended for a further four weeks. The closing date for submissions is now 11.59pm on Thursday, 24th July 2025.

“I met recently with some of the authors of the NAP proposals. During the meeting at AFBI in Hillsborough, I queried the short duration of the consultation. The 23-page online document contains 51 questions, the majority of which are of a technical nature. While I note the extension to give farmers more time to respond, realistically, it is nothing more than a token gesture on DAERA’s behalf.

“DAERA’s approach to the consultation is far from pro-active. The NAP information meetings and webinars were poorly advertised, and planning afternoon events for farmers was an ill- judged decision.

“Farmers are busy working in the fields and making the most of the dry weather. It’s no surprise that this week’s meeting at Loughry College in Cookstown was poorly attended.”

The MP continued: “The Minister is fixated on saving the planet and is totally out of touch with reality. He needs to stop attacking farmers who are custodians of the land, and the heartbeat of our thriving agri-food sector and rural economy.

“What Northern Ireland needs is a new co-designed scheme that fosters a partnership with farmers, and reflects the reality of sustainable day-to-day farming practices.

“The fallout from the recently launched NAP proposals is immense. As the details unfold, there are huge concerns about weak or non-existent evidence, and the lack of an impact assessment. The whole thing seems very rushed with DAERA intent on introducing the mandatory measures as early as January 2026.

“The Nutrients Action Programme comes at a time when the farming community is already negotiating multiple challenges due to rising costs, bureaucracy, bovine TB and the government’s proposed inheritance tax changes. Mental health referrals are already escalating and this is enough to push some farmers over the edge.”

Controversial NAP measures include restrictions on slurry spreading and fertiliser usage, a three-metre buffer strip on arable land, the mandatory use of low emission slurry spreading equipment (LESSE) by 2030, increased record keeping and heightened inspection and enforcement powers with tougher rules and substantial monetary penalties.

“Farmers are committed to safeguarding the environment. They fully accept that more needs to be done to mitigate the risk of pollution and enhance water quality. Farmers are an easy target, yet other sectors go unchallenged, even though they are equally responsible for the province’s growing nutrient and water pollution problems.

“The country’s sewage and water treatment infrastructure need investment and a complete overhaul. It’s time the Minister and other government departments owned up to their fiscal responsibilities.”

Ms Lockhart also referred to recent coverage in the press surrounding Lake Windermere.

“Researchers have confirmed that the discharge of nutrient-rich sewage is responsible for the presence of algal blooms.

“The is an interesting revelation, especially as the scenic area of the English Lake District is not classed as an intensive farming area.

“Scientists are satisfied the ecological damage in the tourist hot-spot is due to climate change and heightened levels of phosphorus from human waste and detergents. Treated sewage has also been identified as a key contributor, while world studies suggest that one effective solution is to stop discharging sewage into waterways.”