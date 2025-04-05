MP urging businesses and consumers to speak up against Windsor Framework

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has urged local businesses to speak up and highlight the ongoing problems that exist for trade within the UK internal market as a result of the Protocol/Windsor Framework.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An independent review of the Windsor Framework was commissioned earlier this year by the NI Secretary of State, Hilary Benn MP. The review is being conducted by Lord Murphy of Torfaen.

Lord Murphy is inviting stakeholders and those with insights, experiences, comments or concerns related to the imposition of Windsor Framework to share their views in written format, ensuring that a wide range of perspectives are considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although critical of the review and its ability to bring about the changes needed, the DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The Protocol/Windsor Framework continues to cause unacceptable barriers for trade within the UK’s internal market, and is undermining Northern Ireland’s place within the Union.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“Businesses and consumers across the province are feeling the impact on a daily basis, but their voices continue to be ignored.

“Therefore, I would urge businesses and individuals from across Northern Ireland to raise, their concerns and share their experiences. It is critical to highlight the ongoing problems and the negative impact they are having.”

The MP added: “For almost four years Northern Ireland has been cut-off from the rest of the United Kingdom. The post-Brexit problems caused by the Protocol, and more latterly the Windsor Framework, are contributing to a significant number of issues, including food labelling and the movement of farm livestock, used machinery, veterinary medicines, horticulture seeds and plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This independent review is an opportunity to speak out against the nonsensical rules and regulations dictated by the European Parliament in Brussels. Despite being a foreign jurisdiction, the EU legislates on over 300 areas of law which are having a crippling impact on Northern Ireland’s economy.”

Carla Lockhart continued: "Current regulations mean that Northern Ireland aligns with EU single market rules, leading to customs checks and SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) requirements on goods entering from GB.

“These regulations are costing the public purse in excess of £5m annually, and have created significant logistical hurdles for the importation of goods, which has led to increased costs and delays.

“Local businesses and industry representatives have raised concerns about the regulations, particularly within the agri-food sector. The added complexity of documentation, certification and border checks has made it difficult for suppliers to meet demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A smooth flow of goods between GB and NI is crucial for maintaining food security and economic stability. Lord Murphy’s review will look at the Windsor Framework and its implications for social, economic and political life in Northern Ireland. He is seeking feedback and recommendations from stakeholders and those impacted by the current regime.”

Ms Lockhart concluded: “If you feel the Windsor Framework is failing you, and your business is suffering as a result, I want to hear from you. Contact me via email: [email protected] , outlining your experiences and comments, and also submit your feedback to the review using the online form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdU9sydZLWJ4b.../viewform

“Now is the time to speak up – don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference!”

The deadline for submissions is Saturday, 31st May.