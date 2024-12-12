MP urging consumers to shop local during this festive season

With the festive season fast approaching Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, is urging consumers to ‘shop local’ and safeguard the future of local businesses and the agri-food sector.

“It is more important than ever before to shop local, eat local, spend local and enjoy local. Support the ‘home-grown’ businesses who are the backbone of our nearby towns and rural communities,” she stated.

“The Labour government’s recent budget proposals have left farmers and businesses across Northern Ireland reeling at the prospect of hikes in wages, national insurance contributions and road tax. Significant changes to agricultural and business property relief have been described as the ‘final straw’ by many farmers and retailers.”

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “The Chancellor’s latest move will have far-reaching consequences. The budget will destroy the continuity of a variety of local family and farm businesses, compromise our economy and threaten employment and food security across Northern Ireland.

Carla Lockhart MP pictured at this week’s ‘farm tax grab’ protest in Westminster.

“Our wee country sets a high bar for food quality, animal welfare and environmental standards. More than 26,000 local farmers are committed to sustainable practices, ensuring that food is produced responsibly in accordance with maintaining our landscapes and ecosystems.

“The agri-food sector provides employment for over 100,000 people, with farmers working tirelessly to provide high quality and nutritious food for over 10 million people across the UK.

“Local farmers are vital for a thriving rural economy. The agri-food industry is already facing crippling pressure from rising costs, farm-gate price fluctuations, bureaucracy and unrelenting environmental challenges.

“This Christmas and New Year I am asking consumers to by-pass imported and inferior products in favour of high-quality, nutritious, locally grown and sourced produce. NI meat and poultry is quality assured and fully traceable from farm to fork. Support small artisan producers, farm shops, local butchers and greengrocers.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: "Recent media reports surrounding the methane reducing bovine feed additive, Bovaer, rocked consumer confidence, leading to a widespread national boycott of dairy products manufactured by Arla. Millions of consumers took to social media to express their concerns about contamination and health risks from the synthetic compound.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and judging by the Bovaer backlash, consumers really are aware and passionate about the foodstuffs they choose on a daily basis. The UK and Northern Ireland has an unrivalled reputation for producing world-class produce, and we need to capitalise on that.”

The MP welcomed the recent news that exports of pork products from GB to China are set to resume. This will give farmers a welcome revenue boost, especially as China is the UK’s largest non-EU market.

However, the Upper Bann MP has serious reservations about the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

“Billed as one of the biggest free trade agreements in history, this deal could result in even more challenges for Northern Ireland farmers.

“The reality is that the EU-Mercosur deal, which has already been strongly opposed by France, could open the flood gates and pave the way for cheap, sub-standard produce from south American countries.

“Yet again, the EU seeks to undermine the United Kingdom’s agri-food industry. Eliminating tariffs will expose local farmers to unfair competition from cheaper, lower quality products. Countries such as Argentina and Brazil don’t have to adhere to rigorous animal welfare and environmental standards. There is a heightened risk that consumers will come face-to-face with supermarket shelves offering GM products, and beef and poultry laced with hormones and growth promotors.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: "Local consumers need to be aware of the risks and make sensible choices when shopping. Locally sourced produce is much superior, more trustworthy and has a lower carbon footprint.

“With pending threats from war, severe weather, further pandemics and sub-standard imported produce, we need to maintain and support our food security. Now is the time to bolster Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.”