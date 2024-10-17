Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UPPER Bann MP Carla Lockhart has voiced her concerns at DAERA proposals to withdraw funding for Maedi Visna testing in Northern Ireland sheep flocks.

“Northern Ireland is officially Maedi Visna free. Removing current ‘surveillance’ control measures will have serious consequences for the sheep sector which is worth over £109m to our economy,” she stated.

“This latest announcement is another blow to the industry, especially as sheep farmers are set to lose up to 18% of their Basic Payment Scheme aid by 2025. Flock owners are already struggling on low incomes and there is no designated support scheme in place. Around 38% of farmers in NI keep sheep, and many of these enterprises are located on hill and severely disadvantaged farmland.”

Maedi Visna has a long incubation period and non-specific symptoms, making it hard to detect. There is no cure and progressive clinical signs in older animals include wasting, arthritis, paralysis and chronic mastitis.

Ms Lockhart is the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson in Westminster. She added: "Farmers have acted responsibly and worked hard to achieve and maintain the region’s MV free status.

“DAERA needs to think-twice before opening the ‘flood gates’ and paving the way for Maedi Visna to gain a foothold in Northern Ireland. Imported sheep are currently subject to stringent MV testing and controls.

“Levels of the disease are increasing in GB and ROI, which means the threat to NI is very significant. It is crucial that current protocols remain in place to mitigate the risk of infection and safeguard our sheep industry.”

An outbreak of Maedi Visna will present severe economic challenges for infected flocks.

The National Sheep Association’s former regional development manager, Edward Adamson MBE, has said farmers are anxious about the disease taking hold in flocks in Northern Ireland.

Carla Lockhart MP added: "I spoke to Mr Adamson recently at the party’s agri-breakfast in Belfast. He said the NI sheep industry is keen to maintain its accredited MV free status, not only to promote high standards of animal health and welfare, but to protect lucrative export markets for pedigree sheep. Alarmingly, Mr Adamson said Maedi Visna was potentially the sheep equivalent of bTB in cattle.

“My DUP party colleague and former Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots MLA, was supportive of implementing a rigorous approach to trace, test and removal of MV infected sheep. Controlling the movement of infected animals is a key element of any disease control programme. It would be foolish and highly irresponsible of DAERA to jeopardise NI’s Maedi Visna free status.”

DAERA is urging the sheep industry to introduce a self-funded testing and control scheme.

Commenting, Ms Lockhart concluded: ”Now is not the time for the Stormont Assembly to turn its back on flock owners.

“The sheep sector is already lagging behind, with many farmers doing their best to survive on low profit margins. There are options on the table for establishing an alternative accreditation scheme, but stakeholders are adamant that sheep farmers simply cannot afford it.”