MP urging families to take extra care of children on farms
She said: “Farms are not playgrounds. Children love being outdoors, and while farms have lots of things to occupy curious little minds, we must remember there are numerous dangers which pose an increased risk to children.
“Farming families spend lots of time on the farm, but with the brighter and longer days farmyards are very busy and potentially even more hazardous.”
The Upper Bann MP added: ”There are a huge number of dangers, ranging from tractors, quads and machinery, to farm animals, harmful substances, falling objects, slurry tanks and gases.
“It is crucial to have a safe and secure play area for children, and to teach them from an early age about the dangers.”
Lantra is currently running a free online Child Safety Awareness Course for farm families and visitors. The Children on Farms e-learning course takes 45 mins, and is designed to raise awareness of the everyday risks children face on farms and how to reduce them.
Further details are available on its website: www.lantra.co.uk, or click the link which can be found on the Lantra facebook page.
Free advice is also readily available on websites such as www.hseni.gov.uk and www.nidirect.gov.uk.
