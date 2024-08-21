MP urging farmers to sign-up for free online safety course
“Unfortunately, we are all too aware that farming is a dangerous occupation. In recent weeks there have been a number fatal farm accidents reported in Northern Ireland.
“The four main causes of on-farm accidents are slurry, animals, falls and equipment. I am reminding everyone involved in agriculture, fisheries and forestry to exercise extreme caution on a daily basis and follow the Farm Safety Partnership’s message, Stop and Think SAFE.”
The Upper Bann MP added:”Farming is a busy industry with numerous jobs needing completed on a daily basis. It is also a lonely occupation with farmers regularly having to carry out a two-person job singled-handed. I would encourage everyone to access this free online course, ‘Agriculture Health and Safety: How to Meet Your Legal Responsibilities’ which has been developed by Lantra in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.
“The free course is designed to help farmers identify and manage everyday safety risks and offers advice on how to comply with the law and guidelines on good practice. The farmer- friendly course covers eight modules including, falls from heights, falling objects, livestock, vehicles, children, electricity, drowning and asphyxiation.
“The online course lasts around two-hours and delegates will receive a certificate on successful completion.”
To enrol on the free course, visit www.elearning.lantra.co.uk/register/85/55.
