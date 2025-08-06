MP welcomes Mexican pork deal but urges government to value farmers

Carla Lockhart MP

Confirmation that UK pork products are destined for the Mexican market has been welcomed by the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP said: “The deal represents a £19m boost for the UK agri-food sector and involves three businesses in Northern Ireland – two slaughterhouses and a cold store located in counties Antrim and Tyrone.

“This is fantastic news for local pig farmers and businesses involved in the wider agri-food chain. It’s exciting to know that Northern Ireland pork will now be served in hotels, restaurants and family homes throughout Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Negotiations have been taking place over an eight-year period, but I’m pleased that UK and Mexican officials have finally reached an agreement. There is a growing demand for pork in Mexico, and I am particularly delighted that the deal paves the way for Northern Ireland exports.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Northern Ireland farmers are widely recognised for their high levels of animal welfare and fully traceable meat products. This deal will help to bolster farmgate prices for farmers, while showcasing our wee country’s high quality and delicious pork products on the world stage.

“Pork is a healthy and versatile product. This is another win for pig producers who have recently welcomed the reopening of exports to China.

“Securing international trade deals such as this is testimony to the commitment of UK farmers and the agri-food sector. With this in mind, the Labour government needs to fully appreciate and value our farmers. Not only do they feed the nation, but they are the key to successful and lucrative global trade deals which boost the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mounting red tape and bureaucracy is crippling farmers, and if the government isn’t careful, unfettered imports of inferior food products, and policies such as the pending ‘farm tax grab’, the Nutrient Action Programme (NAP) will drive farmers out of business."