Jonathan Knox has joined the Ruminant Biopharma team at MSD Animal Health, covering Northern Ireland territories including Armagh, Antrim and Down.

Johnathan has worked at prominent agri-nutrient companies Keenan (acquired by Alltech in 2016) and Devenish Nutrition, in Ruminant Nutrition and Tech Sales Manager roles covering the NI region. Based in Co. Monaghan, Jonathan comes from a strong dairy farming background, with three generations of the family farming a Holstein Friesian herd in Clontibret, outside Monaghan town. He studied Animal Science at UCD and graduated in 2014.

Speaking about joining MSD Animal Health, he said: “MSD is a market leader in Animal Health, particularly in its vaccines and R&D. Coming from a farming background, I understand the importance of vaccines, particularly when it comes to rising antibiotic resistance. Being able to provide support to farmers and vets that will enhance overall animal health and nutrition is hugely rewarding and I’m excited to join a great team.”

Jonathan Knox. Pic: MSD

Ciaran O’Sullivan joins MSD Animal Health after almost nine years at dairy machinery manufacturer Dairymaster, where he held the position of Regional Sales Manager for Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

In this time, he gained vast experience in the agriculture sector. Ciaran replaces Billy Heffernan as On-Farm Sales Rep for the South Munster Territory at MSD Animal Health and will cover Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Clare. Ciaran has farming in his blood and is the fifth-generation of his family to farm in Innishannon, Co. Cork where he farms a dairy herd and calf-to-beef system in partnership with his father. Ciaran studied a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at MTU (then CIT) and graduated in 2013.

Commenting on the appointment, Ciaran said: “I’m thrilled to join the MSD Animal Health team, and look forward to the challenge that this new role will provide covering a larger region and working more closely with farmers. I’m confident that with MSD’s portfolio of products, I can help farmers to overcome the challenges they are facing by improving animal welfare and productivity on-farm.”

Simon Delaney replaces Ciara Phelan as the new On-Farm Sales Rep for MSD Animal Health in the South-East, covering Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare and Laois. Hailing from Cashel in county Tipperary, Simon grew up on a dairy farm and in recent years has joined a family farming partnership with his uncle, Eamon and father, Richard. Simon studied at SETU Waterford and graduated with a Bachelor Honours degree in Agricultural Science in 2018.

Simon began his working career as a Graduate Trainee Manager at Dawn Meats, before joining Grassland Agro later that year in a sales role. Outside of work, Simon is a sports enthusiast and an active member of Cashel King Cormac’s GAA. Speaking about the new position, Simon said: “I’m looking forward to helping farmers to maximise efficiency and sustainability on farm in a rapidly changing and dynamic industry. The opportunity to work with such a forward thinking and proven company such as MSD is very exciting, and I believe that my experience to date and passion for agriculture will provide a good foundation that I can continue to build upon with this new role.”

MSD Animal Health offer SenseHub, an advanced Dairy Cow Monitoring solution for optimal productivity and efficient management. Featuring unmatched heat detection accuracy and real-time reproduction, health and group monitoring, SenseHub delivers actionable insights for data-driven decisions for optimal productivity and management.