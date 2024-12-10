Muckamore WI enjoy 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year'

It was beginning to appear a lot like Christmas as members entered the hall that had been decorated for this Festive Season.

A festive apple drink was received on arrival. The Ladies enjoyed “Just Desserts” when they watched three easy Christmas Dessert Demonstrations from Sharon Carson, Deborah McNabney

and Elizabeth Gray which members enjoyed with their meal later in the evening. A ballot game with a difference was organized by Elizabeth Gray with many laughs as the prizes got moved around the room and the winners were those with the tickets last to be selected.

December Birthday girl was Ester McCourt.

The competition for a Christmas Tea Towel was won by Agnes McCullough with Jean McCollam 2nd and Jeanette Robinson 3rd. After a delicious supper, Santa presented his gifts to the Ladies as they sang Jingle Bells.

Jennifer Johnston proposed a Vote of Thanks to the Committee members for the enjoyable party.

Elizabeth organising a Christmas game

Santa with Sharon and Deborah

Sharon makes a presentation to competition winner Agnes