Muir announces new stakeholder group to consider NAP responses

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced the creation of a ‘timebound stakeholder task and finish group’ to decide the way forward on the controversial Nutrients Action Programme.

The group will include an external facilitator and representatives from farming, agri-food, environmental groups and the Department and it will be asked to propose measures and actions, that are ‘evidence based and workable at farm level within realistic timeframes, as well as meeting legislative requirements’.

Minister Muir said: “The Nutrients Action Programme, was introduced 18 years ago to fulfil our legal requirement to reduce water pollution from agricultural sources, with much good work undertaken to date by farmers. The legally required NAP review is an important opportunity to shape the actions we can take together over the next four years.

“Given the crisis declared at Lough Neagh, it is vital we take further actions to improve water quality in our rivers, lakes and loughs. I am firmly committed to delivery of the Lough Neagh Action Plan and Programme for Government commitments, and in doing so, an urgent and collective endeavour is critical.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Minister said a pathway towards shaping the updated Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) to improve water quality in Northern Ireland has now been set out.

Minister Muir said: “When the consultation closes on 24 July, the Department will set up a timebound stakeholder task and finish group with an external facilitator and representatives from farming, agri-food, environmental groups and the Department. Working collaboratively and taking into account the consultation responses, plus any other potential solutions, the group will be asked to propose measures and actions, that are evidence based and workable at farm level within realistic timeframes, as well as meeting legislative requirements.”

During this process, consideration will be given to the economic impact of these revised proposals and a draft Economic Impact Assessment will also be prepared on the revised proposals.

As a means of continuing the iterative process of engagement, a further eight-week public consultation will be carried out on the updated proposals and the draft Economic Impact Assessment.

Minister Muir continued: “I have repeatedly said I will work with everyone as part of the current NAP review and that no final decisions have been taken. I extended the original public consultation period to give interested parties more time to consider the complex proposals and previously outlined my commitment to establishing a focused stakeholder group to help inform the way ahead.

“I have also made clear that some of the draft measures will of course require funding support and officials within my department are considering how we can meet that need in the time ahead.

“Following the work of the focused stakeholder group, I also intend to undertake a further eight-week consultation, in the spirit of openness and transparency, to give the public and wider stakeholders an opportunity to provide views on any updated proposals, before taking my final decisions on the updated NAP to the Executive for agreement.”

The Minister concluded: “I would encourage anyone who has not yet done so, to respond to the public consultation. We are also providing further clarification on the DAERA website in response to issues raised during the consultation process. I am determined that we chart a way forward together to protect and improve our environment and support sustainable and successful farm businesses.”

The public consultation closes at 11:59pm on 24 July 2025 and is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/public-consultation-proposed-nutrients-action-programme-2026-2029