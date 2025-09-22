Muir announces over £3.2 million to support nature recovery projects

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has committed over £3.2 million to support nature recovery projects through his department’s Environment Fund.

The Nature Recovery Challenge Fund was launched earlier this year as a competitive programme, offering grants starting at £50,000 to support environmental projects in the key areas of Nature Recovery Networks, Species Recovery Networks and 30x30 Projects.

“This investment in nature recovery will also assist in delivery of key environmental priorities.”

Nine projects are being funded through £1.4 million grants in this financial year, totaling over £3.2 million up to 2027/28. A further two projects will shortly be awarded funding totaling £323,000 in 2025/26 rising to a total of £382,000 up to 2027/28.

Successful projects are as follows:

Journey to 30x30 – Belfast Hills Partnership

Crumlin River Green Corridor – Belfast Hills Partnership

CLMS Habitat Machinery – RSPB Northern Ireland

Faughan Valley Woodlands Nature Recovery, Woodland Trust Estate – Woodlands Trust NI

Habitat Improvements for Protected Species at Montiaghs Moss and Portmore Lough

Roots to Recovery, Cultivating Woodland Resilience – National Trust

FODC Oak Woodland Restoration for Nature Recovery – Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Belfast is Making Space For Nature, Nature Recovery Network – Belfast City Council

Electrosensory Lab for Adaptive Species Management in the Ocean (ELASMO) – Queen’s University Belfast

Carr Island – RSPB Northern Ireland (Tranche 2)

Bio-secure Ports: Setting the standard for Small Harbour Protection – Causeway Coast and Glens Council (Tranche 2)

Minister Muir said: “I am delighted to be able to announce almost £3.6 million for nature recovery projects across Northern Ireland. Urgent action is needed to halt and reverse biodiversity decline and these projects will give a much-needed boost to our nature from hills to woodlands and from rivers to loughs.

“This investment in nature recovery will also assist in delivery of key environmental priorities as set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan. It was extremely encouraging to receive so many applications from organisations carrying out vital work to deliver nature recovery.

“My department will be supporting 11 projects that will help restore ecosystems and enhance biodiversity, promote species recovery and contribute to the global movement to protect 30% of land and ocean areas for nature by 2030.”