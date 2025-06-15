Muir continues engagement in Brussels following EU/UK reset

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has completed a two-day programme of engagements in Brussels.

During his visit, the Minister met politicians, officials and farming representatives to discuss the important role DAERA has played in supporting the outcomes of the recent EU/UK summit and the implementation of the Windsor Framework.

Among those Minister Muir and Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey met were MEPs, senior representatives from the UK Mission to the EU and the Permanent Representation of Ireland, the British Agriculture Bureau and the Irish Farmers’ Association.

Reflecting on the significance of the recent summit, Minister Muir said: "The positive announcement from the recent EU-UK summit, including the agreement that Great Britain will align SPS regulations with the EU and the commitment on both sides to link EU and UK emissions trading schemes, has been warmly welcomed by so many stakeholders in Northern Ireland and it was good to see that welcome being echoed by so many here in Brussels.

“There is of course much work to do to take forward the next steps which will require significant engagement between everyone impacted to ensure we get the best outcome possible. I and my Department will play our full part in supporting the implementation of the agreements reached. In the meantime, we will continue to ensure the full, faithful and timely implementation of existing Windsor Framework requirements.”

The Minister also raised with the EU representatives the outstanding issues facing veterinary medicines.

He said: “I will continue to engage with the UK Government on the need to ensure continued supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland as we approach the last six months before the end of the grace period on 31 December 2025.”

The Minister paid tribute to the important work led by the Office of the NI Executive in Brussels, thanking staff for their support to his Department, particularly over recent months.