Muir seeks progress on EU Exit issues including Veterinary Medicine supplies
The Minister raised a range of issues including EU Exit and the supply of Veterinary Medicines during meetings with the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office, and Baroness Hayman of Ullock, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
“Brexit was always going to pose challenges, so I welcome this positive opportunity to discuss the EU Exit issues Northern Ireland is facing,” said Minister Muir.
“There are a number of key EU Exit milestones ahead, Veterinary Medicines, phase two labelling and deforestation regulations, to name but a few. Whilst these are matters of concern ultimately for the UK Government to lead on working with the European Union, as Minister I will continue to play a constructive role advocating for relevant solutions.”
Minister Muir also welcomed a reset in UK/EU relations and said opportunities lay ahead, especially with possibility of an ambitious SPS Veterinary Agreement.
“Upon taking up office, I gave a commitment to the Assembly that I intend to uphold the law and focus upon working with others to find solutions and I intend to continue to do that whilst working with the new UK Government.
“I also outlined the importance that UK Government maintain a strong focus on EU Exit in Northern Ireland and urged regular ongoing constructive engagement with Ministers and stakeholders in Northern Ireland.”
The Minister again appealed for a bespoke Veterinary Medicines Agreement: “I acknowledge concerns arising as the end of the grace period on 31 December 2025 approaches and urged work to advance a Veterinary Medicines Agreement with the EU is progressed apace.”
Minister Muir concluded: “As DAERA Minister, I will continue to advocate for Northern Ireland and look forward to working with new UK Government Ministers over the time ahead as we continue to navigate EU Exit.”