DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is reminding farm businesses that the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme remains open for opt-ins, with new animal information screens now available.

Failure to opt in by 31 December 2024 will result in farmers missing out on payment for eligible animals slaughtered in 2024.

The BCR Scheme, which was introduced by the Department at the start of the year, is a new payment support scheme for beef farmers in Northern Ireland. It encourages farm businesses to reduce the slaughter age of clean finished beef cattle to improve the efficiency of the local beef sector and reduce livestock greenhouse gas emissions.

There has been a new system update to the BCR portal to help farm businesses keep track of their animal data. Farm businesses and Authorised Persons who have opted in can now check the portal to view the status of their cattle to confirm if the slaughtered animal will be eligible for payment. It also allows farm businesses to check if live cattle are approaching the maximum age of slaughter in that scheme year.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Pic: Press Eye Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Minister Muir said: “The BCR Scheme is a significant milestone in supporting our farming sector in its move towards greater environmental sustainability and is a key lever in helping the agriculture sector meet the obligations of the Climate Change Act.

“I would encourage farmers to opt in for this scheme and engage with the Department on how best to adapt their on-farm practices to meet the targets set and contribute to a more environmentally sustainable and productive sector. The new animal information screens through the system update will be a useful tool to help farm businesses achieve this.”

Eligible farm businesses must opt into the scheme online to receive payment and can do so now via the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-bcr. DAERA has made the opt-in process as quick and simple as possible. It requires a tick-box to be completed.

Farm businesses only need to opt in once for BCR from 2024. If they do not opt in, they will not get paid for eligible cattle slaughtered in 2024. If the business has opted in, they will receive a BCR payment each year thereafter, provided they meet the eligibility requirements in each year.

Businesses must have claimed and be eligible for Basic Payment Scheme in 2024, or its replacement in future years, to avail of the BCR Scheme in that particular year. If farm businesses opt in and do not have any eligible animals in that scheme year, no penalties will apply.

Communications of the opt-in status of this scheme are delivered through DAERA Messaging to farm businesses and their Authorised Person (if applicable). Notification of new DAERA messages will be sent to the DAERA registered account holder(s) via e-mail. Farmers are encouraged to ensure the e-mail address held for them is up to date and to check their e-mails regularly for communications from DAERA Area-based Schemes.

Full details of the BCR Scheme, including business and animal eligibility rules, are available to view on the DAERA webpage: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/beef-carbon-reduction-scheme.