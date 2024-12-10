Muir urges beef farmers to opt in to avoid missing out

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is reminding farm businesses that time is running out to opt in to the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme to receive payment for eligible animals slaughtered in 2024.

Failure to opt in by 31 December 2024 will result in eligible farm businesses missing out on a 2024 payment. If a farm business opts in and does not meet the eligibility conditions or have any eligible animals in that scheme year, no penalties will apply.

Minister Muir said: “On the 11 April, I announced the opening of the online opt in for the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme. The scheme will contribute to improving the productivity of the beef sector and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I am calling on farm businesses which have yet to opt in to the Scheme, to do so by the 31 December, to ensure payment for eligible animals slaughtered in 2024. Those farm businesses who sold eligible cattle through a livestock market but had kept the cattle for 60 days during the 100 days immediately prior to slaughter should also opt in as they may be eligible for payment on these animals”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

The BCR Scheme, which was introduced by the Department at the start of the year, is a new payment scheme for beef farmers in Northern Ireland. It encourages farm businesses to reduce the slaughter age of clean finished beef cattle to improve the efficiency of the local beef sector and reduce livestock greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to meeting the targets set by the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022.

Farm businesses, or their Authorised Persons, must opt into the scheme online and can do so now via the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-bcr. The opt in process is quick and simple, requiring only a tick-box to be completed. Once opted in, the farm business will receive a BCR payment each year thereafter, provided it meets the eligibility requirements in each year.

Communications of the opt in status of this Scheme are delivered through DAERA Messaging to farm businesses and their Authorised Persons (if applicable). Notification of new DAERA messages will be sent to the DAERA registered account holder(s) via e-mail. Farmers are encouraged to ensure the e-mail address held for them is up to date and to check their e-mails regularly for communications from DAERA Area-based Schemes.

Full details of the BCR Scheme, including business and animal eligibility rules, are available to view on the DAERA webpage: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/beef-carbon-reduction-scheme.