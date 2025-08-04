Muir welcomes NI pork exports to Mexico

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has welcomed Northern Ireland being given the green light to export pork to Mexico.

The announcement was made by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) following confirmation of approval from the Mexican Service for the National Health for Food Safety and Food Quality (SENASICA).

The new UK export deal will provide a £19 million boost to the UK food industry, according to Defra. In Northern Ireland, two slaughterhouses and one cold store have received approval to export produce to Mexico.

Welcoming the deal, Minister Muir said: “I welcome the news that Mexico has granted approval for the UK to export pork to its markets which follows joint efforts by Defra and DAERA. Partnership working between industry, government, key stakeholders and the Mexican food authorities has been instrumental in getting this agreement across the line.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir

Minister Muir concluded: “This is an important achievement for our agri-food sector, allowing it to showcase the excellent standards of Northern Irish pork and helping to reinforce Northern Ireland’s reputation as a trusted supplier of high quality food products.”

The agreement is in place until June 2027.

Responding to the announcement, the South Antrim MP Robin Swann said: "This is a very welcome boost for the Northern Ireland agricultural industry and rural economy.

"I particularly welcome the cold storage being based in my constituency of South Antrim with Interfrigo in Antrim being the only approved site.

"Our farmers have faced significant additional pressures in recent months, and this will be a degree of relief for some of our pork farmers locally. I hope to see the inclusion of Northern Ireland in similar deals with other countries in the months to come."