Muir’s anti-farming 'tantrum' won’t save Lough Neagh – TUV

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:29 BST
Councillor Allister Kyleplaceholder image
Councillor Allister Kyle
The TUV’s party chairman and agriculture spokesman Councillor Allister Kyle has said that DAERA Minister Andrew Muir’s ‘anti-farming tantrum’ won’t save Lough Neagh.

Councillor Kyle said: “Once again we see the Agriculture and Environment Minister throwing a tantrum because he is not getting his own way. Mr Muir thought he could bounce through his Nutrients Action Programme – an anti-farming strategy which was drafted without any meaningful consultation with the people most affected – our farmers.

“Now, having met resistance, the Minister is lashing out at others and trying to shift the blame. The reality is that farmers have already made significant behavioural changes, investing heavily in better practice and technology, and they deserve to be treated as partners in finding solutions, not as scapegoats.

“Everyone recognises that Lough Neagh faces serious challenges. But it will not be fixed by demonising agriculture or by the Minister attempting to railroad through ill-considered regulations. This problem has multiple sources – wastewater, septic tanks, industry, as well as farming – and any credible plan must address all of them fairly.

“The TUV will continue to oppose Mr Muir’s anti-farming agenda and will stand up for our farming families, who feed us and care for the land, against a Minister who seems more interested in grandstanding than in listening.”

