The judge for the day, was Innis Graham, of the famous Cuthers flock, based just outside Lockerbie.

Competition was fierce but friendly, with some outstanding strong classes,

In the end Innis choose the first prize sucked ewe from the Murnions of Castle view flock as his champion.

This excellent ewe not only won champion but went on to qualify for the NISA ewe final at Antrim show on 27th July.

Reserve champion went to the first prize Gimmer belonging to AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton, with Rebecca Rowan taking 2nd reserve.

It was a tremendous day for the Murnion family picking up the red rosette in no less than five classes out of the eight.

Aged ram class was the first of the day and claiming top honours with his excellent two shear tup, was Matthew McLaughlin, with the Murnion family taking second place and third.

Next up was the shearling ram class. Winning this was a super shearling ram presented by Rebecca Rowan. Murnion livestock took second and third.

The Sucked ewe class, was won by the Murnion family, and the sheep went on to be supreme champion.

AJ and NAJ Robinson took second place, and in third place was Murnion family livestock.

The Shearling ewe class was taken by AJ and NAJ Robinson, which is the twin sister to the supreme champion of Balmoral show this year.

Second was Murnion livestock and third place was AJ and NAJ Robinson.

The Ram lamb class saw a clean sweep with 1st, 2nd and 3rd all going to the Murnion family.

The Ewe lamb class was won by the Murnion family with a very smart ewe lamb. In 2nd place was Mark Warnock and third place went to Orla McAlister.

The Murnion family also lifted the top place in the pair of lambs class with Orla McAlister coming second and Mark Warnock in at third place.

Group of three was won by Murnion livestock with Rebecca Rowan taking second place and AJ and NAJ coming third.

The North Country Cheviot premiere show and sale, will take place on Friday, 6th September at Beatties Livestock Centre.

1 . image4 (4).jpeg Reserve champion from AJ and NA Robinson. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image0 (22).jpeg First prize ewe lamb from Murnion livestock. Photo: freelance Photo Sales