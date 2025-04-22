NAAC contracting prices survey 2025 – Increase in pricing necessary

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) has released its latest survey of contracting prices and results highlight that price rises are predictable again this year. The new prices survey for 2025 can be found here.

For the first time, the NAAC asked its members if they put up their prices annually by a percentage to reflect increasing costs and, if so, what percentage rise they would be introducing to cover inflation and labour increases this year. The average increase is 5.7%, although there was a wide variation of predicted rises from 2-12%. The survey has shown a range of price changes reflecting a similar margin, in a general upwards trend.

Commenting Jill Hewitt, NAAC CEO said: “A trusted partnership between a professional contractor and farmer will be essential this season, to successfully and safely look after the soil, environment, livestock and cropping in increasingly turbulent weather conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Working with a professional contractor gives the exciting opportunity to use everyone’s experience to maximum benefit. Many contractors will have vast knowledge working on different soil types, with different cropping and cultivations, they will have invested in machinery, staff and technology and can bring huge benefit on farm.

stock imagestock image
stock image

"However, professionalism comes at a price and the 2025 prices have generally gone up to take account of inflation and employment costs, but carefully calculated costs on both sides of a partnership will ensure everyone can benefit.”

NAAC Members are encouraged to calculate their individual costs using the NAAC’s costing tool to ensure that quotes are accurate and sustainable. As machinery expenditure continues to climb, it is vital that prices are calculated to ensure businesses can keep pace with depreciation and replacement costs.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice