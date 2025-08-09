NAP consultation response another clear message to the Minister - MP

DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, is urging DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to give fair consideration to the NAP consultation process.

The MP said: “Despite strong industry and political opposition to the Nutrients Action Programme (2026 – 2029) document, the Minister continued to power ahead with proposals that would decimate the industry and a poorly executed consultation process.

“More than 3,400 farmers and industry stakeholders responded via letter, email or by completing the monotonous online questionnaire.

“This figure represents one of the largest ever responses to a DAERA consultation, and sends a very clear message to the Minister and his department that they must go back to the drawing board on NAP.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“The Minister unveiled the draconian NAP proposals in May, and since then has failed to listen or engage with the province’s agriculture industry. He had a chance to take the flawed NAP document off the table and start again. Instead, Minister Muir pressed ahead with his own agenda.”

Ms Lockhart added: “In its current format, NAP will have major implications for the entire agri-food industry in Northern Ireland.

“The sector is worth around £9.4 billion to the economy and employs more than 110,000 people. The stakes are high, especially for intensive enterprises such as dairy, pigs and poultry. Farmers are anxious and genuinely concerned about the viability of their farm businesses.

“I commend and thank everyone who took the time to respond to the consultation. Organisations such as the UFU and Holstein NI responded collectively on behalf of their membership, and it is encouraging to see that so many farmers, operating both small and large enterprises, lodged their concerns individually.

“Nearing the deadline there were challenges with DAERA’s online portal and the designated email address, but my office was happy to forward emails on behalf of a large number of farmers from across the country.”

The Upper Bann MP continued: “The agri-food sector is eagerly awaiting the Minister’s next move. We’ve already had a consultation and another is imminent. This process has been disastrous from the outset, with proposals based on questionable figures and branded unrealistic and unworkable at farm level.

“So far we’ve seen or heard nothing to give us any confidence. It has taken Minister Muir almost three months to reply to an open letter voicing the concerns of almost 70 organisations and businesses from within the agri-food sector.

“This week’s statement from the Minister promises stakeholders that they will receive information on the way forward for NAP. It papers over the cracks, failing to address the significant concerns outlined in their letter.”

Carla Lockhart MP added: “DAERA has confirmed that a stakeholder group with an external facilitator will be established to find a way forward. The group’s remit hasn’t been defined. There is no ‘meat on the bones’ with regard to who, or how many people, will be invited to join the round-table negotiations, or the proposed budget and timescale allocated.

“Members recently appointed to the AFBI board lack experience and knowledge of grass-roots agriculture. I would strongly suggest that the NAP group is proportionately represented by members with involvement and practical experience of day-to-day farming, as well as those with an insight into the workings of the wider agri-food sector. I would also like clarity on how the Minister intends to appoint an external facilitator."

The MP alluded to a number of unanswered questions. “Are the current proposals still on the table? Will there finally be an economic appraisal, and will the Minister and his officials accept viable solutions and evidence-based measures recommended by group?

“Lessons must be learnt. Transparency is key and it is crucial that the appointed ‘task and finish’ stakeholder group has access to all consultation responses. Nothing should be held back. It is crucial that each and every respondent has their say.”

Concluding, Ms Lockhart said: “NAP isn’t new, it has been around for almost 20 years. Farmers are custodians of the land, fully committed to enhancing the environment and improving water quality. Many are already ahead of the game when it comes to nutrient storage and lower emission slurry spreading equipment (LESSE).

“This isn’t about compliance, farmers deserve respect and DAERA should be working in partnership with them, not pulling against them with unrealistic red tape and threats of hefty penalties. Future policy and legislation must be practical at farm level. The challenges are real and DAERA must deflect from undermining the confidence of the farming sector.

“NAP obligations need to be delivered in a pragmatic way. Farmers cannot shoulder the burden alone, especially when it comes to water pollution from corporate agencies. I refer to the Minister’s own words “Giving NI Water at by-ball is not tenable. The system must be fair to all.”