NAP vote a clear message Minister must scrap plans - Carla Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has praised Stormont’s significant cross-party support for the DUP’s motion to ‘Scrap the NAP.’

“Monday’s vote, which was carried by 52 votes to 23, is a strong message to the Minister and DAERA that the NAP 2026-2029 plans must be scrapped,” she stated.

Ms Lockhart, the party’s Westminster agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson said: “Agriculture is the cornerstone of the Northern Ireland economy and it has been clear from the outset that the NAP plans in their current format are unworkable and unacceptable.

“Minister Muir has been met with strong opposition since unveiling the NAP proposals last month. Farmers and industry stakeholders have united and stood shoulder-to-shoulder against this ‘industry bombshell’ which will force de-stocking of livestock, jeopardise food security and have dire consequences for the agri-food sector and wider economy.

“This week’s vote in the Stormont Assembly and the subsequent legal action taken by seven leading organisations within the NI agri-food sector, cannot be ignored. The Minister is under pressure to withdraw the current consultation and go back to the drawing board. He must learn from his mistakes, and instead of flying solo, engage with industry stakeholders and farmers who are the experts on the ground.”

The MP added: “Farmers from all political backgrounds have been in fear for their livelihoods and the future of their farm businesses. They turned out in force at Greenmount, signed the online petition and lobbied local MLA’s. As a result, the Minister has been left in no doubt that his ill-thought out plans have been rejected.

“Rural towns, villages and hamlets throughout Northern Ireland are reliant on the agri-industry. The Alliance Party tried to vote through the lobby in Stormont to defend its radical policy with no thought for thousands of family farms and the destruction it will cause to the economy. Thankfully they were defeated in this motion, but the campaign continues and the farming community won’t let his guard down until the current proposals are withdrawn by Minister Muir.”

Ms Lockhart has condemned and vehemently opposed the proposals from day one. “This is a disastrous policy and its 30 draconian recommendations are disproportionate, unrealistic and include top-heavy enforcement and financial penalties.

“I challenge the Minister to admit defeat. It is time for meaningful and constructive roundtable talks, rather than trying to push through unclear and conflicting data backed up questionable scientific evidence. The process must be lawful and requires a full economic impact assessment.”