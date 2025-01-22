National day of unity: Mass tractor rallies across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is reminding its members, of the UK nationwide day of action on Saturday, 25th January.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers from across Northern Ireland are expected to gather to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.

The day's events across the UK will vary by region with UFU holding seven tractor rallies across Northern Ireland, in protest against proposed inheritance tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief. The UFU say these changes would place an unbearable burden on family farms, jeopardising their future for generations to come. They say this is not just a local issue; it’s a UK-wide battle, and farmers from England, Scotland, and Wales are joining forces to ensure their voices are heard loud and clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UFU has said this day of unity will be a significant moment in the fight to protect family farms showing politicians that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this ‘terrible’ policy. The rallies will take place in Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry/Londonderry, Antrim, and Down, with farmers converging on these key locations to stand up for their livelihoods and the future of UK farming. This is a day for all farmers, their families, and supporters to come together, make their voices heard, and demand change, a spokesperson said.

UFU president William Irvine

UFU President William Irvine added: “This is more than just a protest – it’s an opportunity for people to come together, show their support, and contribute to this challenge. It is also an opportunity to raise money for charities and we encourage everyone attending to bring cash for charity donations on the day. Let’s make this a day of action, solidarity, and generosity!

“The UFU is proud to stand alongside our colleagues in the NFU, NFU Scotland, and NFU Cymru as we demand immediate changes to the government’s proposed tax plans. Together, we will make sure this issue is front and centre in the lead-up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025. Farmers are the backbone of this nation, and we will not be silenced. Join us on 25th January for a day of unity, action, and change.”

For more information, farmers should contact their local UFU group office.