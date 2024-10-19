Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a proactive effort to address the challenges and opportunities facing the Northern Ireland sheep sector, the National Sheep Association (NSA) recently held a constructive meeting with Minister Andrew Muir and key officials from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NSA representatives outlined their key concerns and priorities, emphasising the need for collaborative action and supportive policies to ensure the continued viability of the sector.

The meeting focused on a number of key issues including, sheep support within the BPS. NSA emphasised the need for continued and targeted support for sheep farmers within the revised Basic Payment Scheme to ensure the sector’s viability and competitiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NSA Chair Alistair Armstrong said: “The sheep industry in Northern Ireland has a significant role to play in the future of agriculture. Diverting of funds away from the sheep sector will see many sheep farms struggle to remain financially viable.”

Members of the NSA delegation with Minister Muir

Concerns were raised regarding sheep health and welfare in particular the ongoing threats of Maedi Visna (MV) and Bluetongue, highlighting the potentially devastating impact these diseases could have on the national flock, with NSA stressing the importance of proactive measures to protect the national flock.

Commenting, NSA Edward Adamson added: “NSA recognise that the sheep sector must play its part in reaching the goals of the N.I. Climate Change Act 2022 and to us sheep health should be high on the agenda to help achieve carbon neutrality. A healthy flock will be more productive at a lesser cost and NSA does encourage sheep farmers towards higher health.”

The value in wool as a commodity was also discussed. NSA emphasised the need to recognise and promote the inherent value of wool, highlighting the versatility and environmental benefits of wool and the need for further engagement to support increased utilisation of this valuable resource.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NSA representatives expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the Minister and DAERA officials. They were particularly encouraged by the evident understanding of the industry’s concerns and the willingness expressed to explore potential solutions and provide support where possible.

NSA say this constructive meeting marks an important step in ongoing collaboration between NSA, DAERA, and the Minister to foster a thriving and sustainable sheep sector in Northern Ireland. Both NSA and DAERA officials acknowledged the importance of continued engagement to navigate the challenges that lie ahead for the industry.