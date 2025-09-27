Nature-Friendly Farming must not come at the expense of food security

TUV Braid councillor Christopher Jamieson has warned that Nature-Friendly Farming in Northern Ireland must not come at the expense of food security.

He commented: "The recent announcement by DAERA of £4.66 million in funding under the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme has been met with predictable fanfare. Hedgerow planting, riparian buffer strips, and biodiversity measures are all worthy goals — but they must not become a smokescreen for deeper failures in agricultural policy.

"As someone who has long stood with Northern Ireland’s farming community, I welcome any genuine support for our rural economy. But I also ask the hard questions:

- Where is the investment in food production?

TUV Braid councillor Christopher Jamieson

- Why are young farmers still struggling to access land and capital?

- Why are planning logjams and ammonia restrictions still paralysing development?

"Environmental stewardship is important — but it must be balanced with the urgent need to protect our food security, support family farms, and ensure economic viability for those who feed our nation.

"The truth is, schemes like this often benefit those best placed to navigate bureaucracy, not the small or struggling farmer. And while £9,500 per farm sounds generous, it pales in comparison to the costs of compliance, land management, and lost productivity.

"Meanwhile, Stormont remains dysfunctional. The Executive is not delivering for agriculture. Planning reform is stalled. Infrastructure is crumbling. And farmers are being asked to do more with less — while being lectured about sustainability by those who have never set foot in a field,” added Councillor Jamieson.

"TUV believes in real support for real farmers. That means:

- Transparent funding that reaches working farms, not just tick-box projects.

- Investment in food production, not just environmental optics.

- Planning reform to unlock rural development.

- Protection of family farms from inheritance tax threats and regulatory overreach.

"Northern Ireland’s farmers are not the problem — they are the solution. But they need a government that listens, invests, and delivers. Until Stormont is restored to functionality and accountability, these schemes will remain piecemeal gestures in a broken system. "TUV will continue to stand up for our farmers — not just in words, but in action."