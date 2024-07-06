Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The start of the school holidays and a period of decent weather have coincided with each other and it’s great to see.

However, with children filled with a spirit of adventure, no doubt they will be trying to work out what’s best to be getting up to over the coming weeks.

For young people brought up on farms, this does not pose that much of a health and safety risk.

They know locations to avoid and activities that come with an enhanced risk of danger: slurry lagoons, slurry mixing points, wandering into sheds while slurry is being mixed, staying away from machinery and keeping out of fields being grazed by cattle – particularly if a bull or cows with very young calves are present.

It is vital that children are kept safe during the summer holidays

But risk levels start to increase when relations and friends come calling. Many of these visitors are not fully aware of the dangers and risks associated with modern farming practices.

So, it’s incumbent on the host farmer to have the appropriate public liability insurance cover in place.

Accidents can, and will, happen. Insurance cover is one of those nebulous concepts. No one ever wants to be in a position when a policy is actually drawn upon.

But the consequences if the policy cover was not available in the first place are truly unthinkable.

While farms can be fun places to visit for many people, there is also a need for farmers to get away for a break of their own, when time permits.

In such circumstances, employers’ liability insurance will be required to cover part time workers brought in to help while the farmer involved with the business is away.

For the record, employers’ liability insurance is not an optional extra in these circumstances, it is a legal necessity.

In the case of seasonal workers, specific questions must be addressed if they are required to operate machinery and vehicles.

It is not sufficient for the farmer to assume that his/her general insurance policy will cover these employees if they have penalty points on their licence or previous driving-related convictions.

In the first instance, the employer must secure all relevant information relating to these issues and then bring matters to the attention of the insurance company in all cases.

All employees whether full-time or part-time must be adequately insured.

Anyone who comes onto a farm including a family member, friend or neighbour to engage in any form of activity that is directly linked to the operation of the business, is technically classed as an employee.

Receiving remuneration is not the issue in this context: acting under the instruction of the business owner is the all-important point.

Meanwhile, fleets of farm and contracting machinery are working flat out at the present time.

From silage making through to slurry mixing and spreading, it’s a case of getting on with much needed field work while the weather holds. But all of this much needed equipment should be regularly inspected from a health and safety perspective.

Checking tyre pressures on slurry tankers and silage trailers is a case in point. Even the smallest pressure imbalance across a fully laden slurry tanker or silage trailer can lead to unforeseen mishaps.

With the start of the 2024 grain harvest only a few weeks away, now is the time to give the combine a thorough check.

And, finally, the local show season is in full swing. All the events held up to this point have been tremendously successful. No doubt the good weather of recent weeks is encouraging families to get out in the fresh air and enjoy a tremendous day-out.

