Nelson Weir from Loughgall 1st Open NIPA from 1st Roscrea

Jimmy Smyth best in Ahoghill Flying Club. Pic: Willy Reynolds

We have not managed yet to have the usual Saturday liberation with one race changed to Monday followed by three races on a Friday.

The latest one from Roscrea had birds race marked on Thursday evening and birds then released on Friday morning, 11th August at 8.00am into a fresh helping southerly wind.

Best overall was Nelson Weir from Loughgall, top seven in the large Section E and 1st Open NIPA with 17,805 birds competing on velocity 2118ypm.

Tom McClean wins his first race of the young bird season in Edgarstown HPS. Pic: Willy Reynolds

G & S Smith from Cookstown Social had the top three in Section A and finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th Open followed by Danny Dixon from Ballymoney who had 1st in Section B.

NIPA Race/Date 1st Roscrea Friday 11th August 2022 – Liberated at 8.00am in a Lt southerly wind.

NIPA Open 1st Roscrea 533/17,805 – 1-1E N Weir Loughgall 2118, 2-1A G & S Smth Cookstown Soc 2114, 3-2A G & S Smith 2114, 4-3A G & S Smith 2112, 5-1B D Dixon Ballymoney 2110, 6-2E N Weir 2103, 7-3E N Weir 2102, 8-4E N Weir 2097, 9-5E N Weir 2092, 10-6E N Weir 2090, 11-7E N Weir 2089, 12-2B S Johnston & Son Ballymena 2072, 13-8E G Stevenson & Son Armah 2069, 14-9E G Stevenson & Son 2068, 15-10E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 2067, 16-3B S Johnston & Son 2064, 17-11E P Boyd Annaghmore 2063, 18-4A K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 2062, 19-12E P Boyd 2061, 20-1H A McCrudden Derry & Dist 2057.

NIPA Section C 1st Roscrea 87/2584 – Rea & Magill Larne & District 2036, E Arthurs Ballycarry & Dist 2032, R & M Robinson Larne & District 2028, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 2026, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 2026, Bingham & Seaton 2024, A & T Agnew Ballyclare & Dist 2024, 2023, Bingham & Seaton 2022, G McKenna Eastway 2017.

Nelson Weir of Loughgall at the NIPA Ladies Night with MLA Robin Swann (l) and the late Robert Reid during his term as NIPA President. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Section D 1st Roscrea 64/2181 – P & J Boal Dromore 2041, G Smyth Lisburn & Dist 2028, O & M Monaghan Colin 2028, 2028, Johnston Bros Colin 2025, I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 2023, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 2023, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & District 2019, P & J Boal 2017, 2016.

NIPA Section F 1st Roscrea 62/1818 – R Moore & Son Bangor 1952, D Shaw Bangor 1938, Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1938, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1934, 1933, 1933, R Moore & Son 1928, 1928, 1927, 1920.

NIPA Section G 1st Roscrea 43/1896 – R Carson & Son Banbridge 2015, C & G Quinn Drumnavaddy 2010, J Brush Drumnavaddy 2010, D & K Mallewn Drunmnavaddy 2002, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1992, J Brush 1987, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1987, Lyons & Kennedy Hillsborough & Maze 1983,1983, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1982.

NIPA Section A 1st Roscrea 35/1384 – G & S Smith Cookstown Social 2114, 2114, 2112, K Murphy Coalisland & District 2062, G Donaghy & Son Windsor Social 2053, S Hughes Coalisland & District 2052, L Neill Ballymoney 2051, B Morgan Coalisland & District 2042, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 2038, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 2034.

Geoff Surgenor best in Kells & District HPS from 1st Roscrea. Pic: Willy Reynolds

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 10/397 – K Murphy 2062, S Hughes 2052, B Morgan 2042, G Quinn 2018, H & J Devlin 2005, B Morgan 1998.

Coleraine Premier HPS 15/698 – M & J Howard & Son 2052, S Diamond 2038, T & J McDonald 2036, B & D Coyle 2034, M & J Howard & Son 2033, 2033. Final Grizzle Race - 1st Jimmy Hanson GB23C-05458 £72, 2nd M & J Howard & Son GB23C-06245 £48. Loft to Loft - 1st T & J McDonald £72, 2nd Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin £48.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 4/107 – T McCrudden 1990, 1964, W & W Murdock 1959, 1958, 1945, K Darragh 1930.

Jackie Steele top two in Rasharkin and 4th, 6th, 10th & 11th Combine. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Cookstown Social 3/134 – G & S Smith 2114, 2114, 2112, 2033, K Morton & Son 2005, G & S Smith 1987.

Dungannon & District 3/96 – I Blair 2002, 2001, 1821, 1818, B Isbaner 1800, I Blair 1785.

Windsor Social 7/292 – G Donaghy & Son 2053, M Simpson 2035, R & J Parke 2021, 2020, C Pare 1990, 1989.

NIPA Section B 1st Roscrea 78/2350 – D Dixon Ballymoney 2110, S Johnston & Son Ballymena & District 2072, 2064, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin & District 2056, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 2052, C McCook Ballymoney 2036, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 2036, M Simpson Windsor Social 2035, M & J Howard & Son 2033, 2033.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/181 – J Smyth & Son 2031, 1983, T Whyte 1963, J Smyth & Son 1947, Young McManus & Sons 1932, J Smyth & Son 1927.

A delighted Shane Johnston with his 1st & 2nd Ballymena & District, 2nd & 3rd Mid Antrim Combine and 2nd & 3rd Section Roscrea winners. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Ballymoney HPS 16/513 – D Dixon 2110, L Neill 2051, C McCook 2036, J Hutchinson & Son 2014, 2013, C McCook 2004.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/160 – 1st L Neill 2051, 2nd M Gamble & Son 1926, 3rd W Rodgers 1902, 4th Young & Gibson 1895, 5th B & R Watton 1874, 6th S Torrens 1844, 7th W Blair 1722.

Ballymena & District HPS 7/209 – Shane Johnston & Son 2072, 2064, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1987, S Johnston & Son 1979, M Graham 1961, Blair & Rankin 1957.

Cullybackey HPS 8/214 – Alan Darragh 2003, 1956, 1942, 1933, 1933, 1916.

Crumlin & District 8/212 – Sefton Thompson 1955, 1955, Fleming Bros 1953, McConville Bros 1936, R & S Hope 1934, D Hamilton 1922.

Dervock RPS – C McCook 2036, 2004, D Devenney 1908, A & M Boyle 1867, D & H Stuart 1861, A & M Boyle 1853.

Harryville HPS 5/128 – Jimmy Rock 1976, 1974, 1955, Sam Crawford 1928, 1927, Jimmy Rock 1899.

Kells & District HPS 5/174 – Surgenor Bros 1994, H Turkington 1951, 1946, H Boyd 1932, A Barkley & Son 1909, 1901. Sizzler 2 Bird - 1. H.Turkington 1946, 2. A.Barkley&Son 1877, 3. Surgenor Bros 1865, 4. Gregg Bros 1840, 5. A.Barkley&Son 1824.

Muckamore HPS 8/280 – T Patterson & Son 2011, S Murphy 2003, Magill & Lavery 1994, S & J Bones and T Yates 1983, 1983, Magill & Lavery 1973. The T3 man comes out on top.

Randalstown HPS 2/63 – Stewart Bros 1929, J Millar 1869, Stewart Bros 1769, J Millar 1763, 1739, Stewart Bros 1728.

Rasharkin &District HPS 6/134 – Steele & McNeill 2056, 2025, H Cubitt 2012, Steele & McNeill 2001, 2000, A C & T Tweed 1979.

NIPA Section E 1st Roscrea 111/4299 – Nelson Weir Loughgall 2118, 2103, 2102, 2097, 2092, 2090, 2089, G Stevenson & Son Armagh HPS 2069, 2068, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 2067.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 12/478 – P Boyd 2063, 2061, F & D McNeice 2052, A McMullan 2041, G Buckley & Son 2037, R Telford 2033.

Armagh HPS 7/241 – G Stevenson & Son 2069, 2068, D C & P McArdle 2047, 2035, 2031, G Stevenson & Son 2000.

Beechpark Social 8/271 – G & P Lavery 1950, C Reynolds 1929, R Bothwell 1890, D Mawhinney & Son 1888, D McBride 1887, M Duggan & Son 1885.

Bondhill Social 3/242 – D Calvin 2053, John Greenaway 2018, 2011, D Calvin 2002, 2002, Capper Bros 2001.

Edgarstown 13/578 – 1st T McClean 2050, 2nd P Hope 1999, 3rd S&E Buckley 1990, 4th T McClean 1982, 5th S&E Buckley 1971, 6th S&E Buckley 1969. Side Bet G & C Simmons, S&E Buckley.

Well done Tommy on taking the win today from a very fast race and taking his first young bird win of the season.

Well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 7/286 – A Feeney & Son 1993, G O’Dowd 1987, A Feeney & Son 1953, G O’Dowd 1951, C & H Beattie 1950, G O’Dowd 1947.

Laurelvale 5/147 – G & C Topley 1994, M Milligan & Son 1973, 1968, 1943, Alan Craig 1930, M Milligan & Son 1900.

Loughgall 5/306 – Nelson Weir 2118, 2103, 2102, 2097, 2092, 2090.

Lurgan Social 22/768 – J Barr 2046, C J & B Ferris 2028, J Douglas & Son 2023, C J & B Ferris 2010, E Wright & Son 2010, S Curran 2004.

Markethill HPS 6/177 – Humphries & Baird 1966, 1966, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1926, 1926, Humphries & Baird 1879, 1866.

Monaghan HPS 9/336 – Keith Allister 1973, Cooney Bros 1945, Keith Allister 1941, Brendan Corley 1927, Keith Allister 1900, Richard Mulligan 1894.

Portadown & Drumcree 4/143 – J Whitten & Son 1944, 1942, A McDonald 1925.

The Meadows 4115 – H T & J Larkin 1990, Alan Larkin 1986, G Douglas 1958, 1936, H T & J Larkin 1903, 1902.

NIPA Section H 1st Roscrea 53/1293– A McCrudden Derry & Dist 2057, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 2040, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 2009, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1992, 1988, C & C Reid Mourne & Dist 1984, 1981, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1963, P Hegarty 1961, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1944.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 8/122 – Ray McMonagle 1992, 1988, Eamon Quigley 1889, Cathal Fox 1870, Ray McMonagle 1862, 1831.

Derry & District 11/264 – A McCrudden 2057, J & G Ramsey 2040, P Hegarty 2009, 1961, D Canning 1934, 1928.

Foyle RPS 5/109 – BarryHart 1928, 1899, 1888, 1888.

Limavady 5/165 – Ronnie Witherow 1306, Keith Mullan 1297, Ronie Witherow 1221, H Crawford 1204, Glen Duddy 1202, Ronnie Witherow 1187.

Londonderry RPS 4/54 – Bob Feeeman 1873, L Flanagan 1795, D Wick 1774, L Flanagan 1715, 1661, D Wick 1594.

Maiden City 5/92 – P McLaughlin 1963, 1924, 1923, 1876, J B Knox 1811, T Rodgers 1782.

Mourne & District HPS 4/257 – C & C Reid 1984, 1981, David Booth 1944, John Convey 1923, 1870, T Booth 1811.

Omagh & District 3/79 – K Armstrong 1771, 1734, A Kelly 1648, 1596, K Armstrong 1576, 1576.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 8/151 – John White 1903, Paul Walters 1867, Dessie Mullen 1831, John White 1740, Dominic McGranagan 1650, Dessie Mullen 1635.

NIPA Roscrea - Mid Antrim Combine

Danny Dixon 1st Combine & 1st Section from Roscrea

The NIPA moved to Roscrea for their fourth young bird race of the season.

Birds were liberated on Friday 11th August at 8.00am in fresh southerly winds with the winning birds recording well over a mile a minute.

Danny Dixon of Dunloy had the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine this week timing his blue hen at 10.07am flying 153 miles to record 2110ypm.

Dam is a daughter of Heartbreaker and sire a son of the Aviary Cock. Danny's hen finished 1st Section B & 5th Open Nipa 17,805 birds.

Shane Johnston & Son were 2nd & 3rd in the Combine and finished a very good 2nd & 3rd Section and 12th & 16th Open Nipa on 2072 & 2064.

Shane timed two birds together at 10.05am to record his first win in his new club Ballymena & District and also have the best two birds in the Town.

First bird timed a blue hen was bred off birds from good friend Gary Gibson. Sire is from a grandson of his direct Maurice Matthews pair when paired to his St Malo hen and the dam is Lambrecht. Shane's second bird a dark pied hen is from a Derek Parr cock x Gary Gibson hen. Jackie Steele was next best and 4th Combine on 2056 and had the top two in Rasharkin.

His winner a black w/f cock is off the best of his Lambrecht's, a brother of 02 paired to a sister of 38. Jimmy Smyth & Son who topped Ahoghill completed the top five in the Combine with one from a kit of six from Philip Boal of Dromore.

Next best Alan Darragh had the top six in Cullybackey with his winner doing 2003 and Geoff Surgenor on 1994 was winning Kells for the third time in young birds.

His winner is from a Van Loon hen that raced well as a youngster last season paired to a red cock from Bertie Blair related to Bertie's Talbenny young bird National winner "Faith".

Last week's Combine winner Jimmy Rock was again best in Harryville with the top three places with the winner doing 1976. It was a gift from Jimmy Smyth of Ahoghill and bred by Danny Dixon. Stewart Bros made it four wins out of four in Randalstown with a blue Vandenabeele cock doing 1929. This one's a brother to their good channel hen "Two Toes". Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Roscrea 43/1204 - D Dixon Rasharkin 2110, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 2072, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 2064, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 2056, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 2031, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 2025, H Cubitt Rasharkin 2012, D Dixon Rasharkin 2003, A Darragh Cullybackey 2003, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 2001, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 2000, D Dixon Rasharkin 1997, Surgenor Bros Kells 1994, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1987, D Dixon Rasharkin 1985, Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1983, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1979, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1979, J Rock Harryville 1976, J Rock Harryville 1974, T Whyte Ahoghill 1963, M Graham Ballymena 1961, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1957, A Darragh Cullybackey 1956, J Rock Harryville 1955, H Turkington Kells 1951, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1951, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1948, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1947, H Turkington Kells 1946, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1946, A Darragh Cullybackey 1942, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1938, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1937, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1937, A Darragh Cullybackey 1933, A Darragh Cullybackey 1933, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1932, H Boyd Kells 1932, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1929.

Young Bird Knock - Our last 16 Winners in capitals

J & J GREER v Balmer & Steele, H CUBITT v McAlonan Bros, J SMYTH & SON v Harry Boyd, K & K KERNOHAN v Young & McManus & Sons, G Gibson v, SURGENOR BROS, D DIXON v Martin Graham, J ROCK v H Turkington, T Johnston & Son v BLAIR & RANKIN.

Feds & Combine update 1st Roscrea

Coleraine Triangle 1st Roscrea – G Donaghy & Son Windsor Social 2053, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 2052, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 2038, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 2036, M Simpson Windsor Social 2035, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 2034, M & J Howard & Son 2033, 2032, T & J McDonald 2032, S Diamond 2030, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 2026, 2025, L Hanson & Son Coleraie Prem 2025, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 2025, T & J McDonald 2024, M & J Howard & Son 2022, L Hanson & Son 2022, B & D Coyle 2022, M & J Howard & Son 2022, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 2022, R & J Parke Windsor Social 2021, T & J McDonald 2020, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 2020, R & J Parke 2020, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 2016.

City of Derry Federation 1st Roscrea - A McCrudden Derry & District 2057, J & G Ramsey Derry & District 2040, P Hegarty Derry & District 2009, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1992, 1988, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1963, P Hegarty 1961, D Canning Derry & District 1934, B Hart Foyle 1928, D Canning 1928, P McLaughlin 1924, 1923, B Hart 1899, J Diamond Derry & District 1896, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1889, B Hart 1888, 1888, D Canning 1887, 1886, A McCrudden 1880, 1880, R Gallagher Derry & District 1876, P McLaughlin 1876, B Freemn Londonderry 1873, C Fox Amelia Earhart 1870.