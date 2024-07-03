Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aoife O’Sullivan has been appointed to the position of Group Veterinary Officer at Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd.

A native of Cahersiveen in Co Kerry, she is a 2015 veterinary medicine graduate from University College Dublin.

Aoife has been in general practice for the past nine years, working in both England and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She takes over from Brian Kennedy, who had been in-post for 36 years.

Group chief executive, Larry Burke, welcomes Aoife O'Sullivan to Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd

Ai Services is the leading supplier of cattle and sheep breeding services in Northern Ireland, operating from the company’s bull stud and laboratory at Ballycraigy in South Co Antrim.

In her new role Aoife will be responsible ensure that the approved semen collection centre at Ballycraigy complies with the Artificial Insemination of Cattle Regulations (NI) and all relevant EU Directives and domestic legislation.

She will work closely with Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Veterinary Division and Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) laboratories to maintain high levels of biosecurity - ensuring proper protocolsare observed in respect of animals and personnel moving on and off the stud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aoife will also be responsible for the welfare and treatment of all animals on stud.

From an import/export certification perspective, she will ensure that all semen moving into and out of the main store at Ballycraigy is of the appropriate health status.

Aoife will also be involved in the generation of EU & third country semen export certificates, thereby ensuring all semen import certificates are EU compliant. A full familiarisation with import health requirements for non-EU countries is critically important in this context.

Aoife will also act team leader of the licensed bovine embryo transfer service, provided by Ai Services, responsible for ensuring full compliance with all bovine embryo collection, production and transplantation regulations.