New appointments at Whites

Emma Murray has been appointed Brand Manager at White’s Oats. Emma will be responsible for delivering the overall brand strategy; to drive brand awareness and support the overall business by profitably growing the sales of White’s branded products with particular emphasis on the development and promotion of new products.

Erin Shields

Erin Shields has been appointed Commercial Support Coordinator at White’s Oats. With over four years’ experience in the industry, Erin will work closely with the sales and marketing teams to help manage and promote business growth and development with a particular focus on exporting. Erin will play a vital role in building trust and strengthening relationships with a wide range of customers both locally and internationally.

The Co Armagh oats producer recently announced that it has secured a new £500,000 deal with Qatar Quality Products, one of Qatar’s largest retail and distribution companies.

Building on its existing UK consolidator business, the deal will see White’s further develop its export sales with its full range of porridge oats and granolas available in major retailers throughout Qatar, including Carrefour, Lulu and Monoprix.

White’s has successfully traded in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region for over ten years and will once again have a presence this week at Gulfood, the world's largest food expo in the Dubai World Trade Centre, as one of five companies from Northern Ireland exhibiting at the Invest NI stand.