New appointments to HSENI board

There have been two new appointments to the board of the Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

They are as follows:

Carolyn Scott

Dr. Carolyn Scott has recently completed a PhD in Farm Safety focused on reducing farm accidents, injuries and fatalities. She also holds a BSc in Land Use and Environmental Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management. Her career includes experience of environmental and project management, and she currently works as a researcher specialising in rural and community issues.

Carolyn is Chairperson of a local Community Association and leads a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening community resilience and supporting rural development. She brings significant experience of multi-level stakeholder engagement and collaboration to deliver impactful, community-led outcomes.

No other public appointments held.

David Nichol is a lifelong trade unionist and has a proven record of advocating for workers’ rights.

Appointed to his current role within the Employment Relations and Union Services Directorate of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, he plays a leading role across the United Kingdom in relation to Health and Safety.

David spent most his working life with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS), retiring from his role as a senior operational officer in 2023. David was an active member and representative of the Fire Brigades Union elected to the role of Regional Official leading on Health, Safety and Welfare. On becoming a senior officer within NIFRS he stood down from his union role but remained an active member and supporter of the trade union movement.

David was supported by Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress Trade Unions for the role as a representative of employees and will be a voice for trade unions on the board.

No other public appointments held.